67％オフで『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が986円！人気タイトルからインディーズまで注目作がズラリ【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第84回

新章が発売された『デッドバイデイライト』も792円とお安く！

67％オフで『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が986円！人気タイトルからインディーズまで注目作がズラリ【Steam今週のセール情報】

2024年03月13日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月13日15時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

全世界で2500万本の売上本数を達成した人気作！

67％オフで『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が986円！人気タイトルからインディーズまで注目作がズラリ【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
割引率：67％
価格：986円（3月22日まで）
メーカー：カプコン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

オリジナル新章「All Things Wicked（あらゆる悪しきもの）」が発売！

67％オフで『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が986円！人気タイトルからインディーズまで注目作がズラリ【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：デッドバイデイライト
割引率：60％
価格：792円（3月15日まで）
メーカー：Behaviour Interactive
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

1から8人のプレイヤー対応の採掘サンドボックスアドベンチャー

67％オフで『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が986円！人気タイトルからインディーズまで注目作がズラリ【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Core Keeper【早期アクセスゲーム】
割引率：40％
価格：1080円（3月15日まで）
メーカー：Fireshine Games
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1621690/Core_Keeper/

© 2023 Pugstorm. All rights reserved. Developed by Pugstorm. Published by Sold Out Sales and Marketing Limited trading as 'Fireshine Games'. All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are being used under license.

「ダンガンロンパ」シリーズ3作がセットになったお買い得版！

67％オフで『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が986円！人気タイトルからインディーズまで注目作がズラリ【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ダンガンロンパ 1・2・V3
割引率：61％
価格：3343円（3月15日まで）
メーカー：スパイク・チュンソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13789/Danganronpa_12V3/

©2016 Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
©2016 Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
©2017 Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ローンチセールで初代『魂斗羅』リメイク作が10％オフ！

67％オフで『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が986円！人気タイトルからインディーズまで注目作がズラリ【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：魂斗羅 オペレーション ガルガ
割引率：10％
価格：3465円（3月27日まで）
メーカー：KONAMI
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2235020/_/

©Konami Digital Entertainment

