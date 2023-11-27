今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、初のセール対象となったカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位を獲得。アトラスの『世界樹の迷宮I・II・III HD REMASTER』やカプコンの『Monster Hunter:World』など、ほかにもセールタイトルが多数ランクインしている。セール期間は、いずれも2023年11月29日3時まで。

そんな中、唯一の新作タイトルとして登場したのが、9位の早期アクセスゲーム『Lethal Company』。このゲームは、月を舞台に、カンパニーの社員としてスクラップを回収していくゲームだ。最大4人での協力プレイも楽しめる。ランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック！

※2023年11月27日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5273円（11月29日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『EA SPORTS FC 24』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●4850円（11月29日まで50％オフ、以降は9700円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2195250/EA_SPORTS_FC_24/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts、EA、EA SPORTS、EA SPORTSのロゴ、EA SPORTS FC、EA SPORTS FCのロゴ、Frostbite、Frostbiteのロゴ、Ultimate Team、VOLTA FOOTBALLは、Electronic Arts Inc.の商標です。

4.『Call of Duty』

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●無料

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938090/Call_of_Duty/

© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFAREおよびCALL OF DUTY WARZONEはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.

5.サイバーパンク2077

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●4389円（11月29日まで50％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

6.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1495円（11月29日まで50％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7.『世界樹の迷宮I・II・III HD REMASTER』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●5226円（11月29日まで61％オフ、以降は1万3401円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29538/_HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

8.『ホグワーツ・レガシー』

●WB GAMES

●発売中

●5266円（11月29日まで40％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/990080/_/

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

9.『Lethal Company』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Zeekerss

●発売中

●1200円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966720/Lethal_Company/

© Zeekerss

10.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1596円（11月29日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.