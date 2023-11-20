今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、前回に引き続きアクティビジョンの『Call of Duty HQ』が1位を獲得。2位にはセール中の『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition』が、3位には『エーペックスレジェンズ』、4位には『ヘブンバーンズレッド』とお馴染みの無料プレイタイトルが並ぶ。

そのほかの注目タイトルとしては、5位にアトラスの『ペルソナ5 タクティカ』が、8位にKONAMIの『eFootball 2024』が初登場している。詳細は、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年11月20日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『Call of Duty』

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●無料

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938090/Call_of_Duty/

© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFAREおよびCALL OF DUTY WARZONEはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.

2.『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition』

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●4020円（11月21日まで50％オフ、以降は8040円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

5.『ペルソナ5 タクティカ』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●7920円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2254740/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 TACTICA are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

6.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

7.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『eFootball 2024』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball_2024/

All copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Unreal(R) is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator are registered trade marks of the adidas Group, used with permission.

"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー"、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびそのほかの国と地域における登録商標または商標です。

9.『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361350/DEAD_OR_ALIVE_Xtreme_Venus_Vacation/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

10.『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』

●セガ

●発売中

●5940円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2375550/_/

© SEGA