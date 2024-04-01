毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
ついに発売された『Winning Post 10 2024』が上位に！新作タイトルも続々【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、KONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』が1位を獲得。2位には先週発売のコーエーテクモゲームスの『Winning Post 10 2024』がランクインしている。
3位以降には、『Omega Crafter』をはじめ、多数のインディーズタイトルが登場している。リリースセール中のものもあるので、気になったものはチェックしてみよう。
そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。
※2024年4月1日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment
2.『Winning Post 10 2024』
●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●1万780円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586650/Winning_Post_10_2024/
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
3.『Omega Crafter』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Preferred Networks
●発売中
●2520円（4月6日まで10％オフ、以降は2800円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262080/Omega_Crafter/
©Preferred Networks / ©PFN
4.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Nokta Games
●発売中
●1500円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/
© Nokta Games All rights reserved.
5.『クロノアーク』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Al Fine
●発売中
●1332円（4月2日まで35％オフ。以降は2050円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1188930/_/
© Al Fine
6.『Shadow Corridor 2 雨ノ四葩』
●Space Onigiri Game
●発売中
●1984円（4月6日まで20％オフ。以降は2480円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2310700/Shadow_Corridor_2/
© 2023 Space Onigiri Game LLC. All Rights Reserved.
7.『信長の野望・新生』
●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●6468円（4月9日まで40％オフ。以降は1万780円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1336980/_/
Illustrated by Keiji Hida
© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
8.『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』
●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361350/DEAD_OR_ALIVE_Xtreme_Venus_Vacation/
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
9.『エンダーマグノリア: ブルームインザミスト』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Binary Haze Interactive
●発売中
●1980円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2725260/_/
© 2024 BINARY HAZE INTERACTIVE Inc.
10.『HELLDIVERS 2』
●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●発売中
●4480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/
©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.
