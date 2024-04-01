今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、KONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』が1位を獲得。2位には先週発売のコーエーテクモゲームスの『Winning Post 10 2024』がランクインしている。

3位以降には、『Omega Crafter』をはじめ、多数のインディーズタイトルが登場している。リリースセール中のものもあるので、気になったものはチェックしてみよう。

そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2024年4月1日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

2.『Winning Post 10 2024』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●1万780円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586650/Winning_Post_10_2024/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

3.『Omega Crafter』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Preferred Networks

●発売中

●2520円（4月6日まで10％オフ、以降は2800円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262080/Omega_Crafter/

©Preferred Networks / ©PFN

4.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Nokta Games

●発売中

●1500円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/

© Nokta Games All rights reserved.

5.『クロノアーク』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Al Fine

●発売中

●1332円（4月2日まで35％オフ。以降は2050円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1188930/_/

© Al Fine

6.『Shadow Corridor 2 雨ノ四葩』

●Space Onigiri Game

●発売中

●1984円（4月6日まで20％オフ。以降は2480円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2310700/Shadow_Corridor_2/

© 2023 Space Onigiri Game LLC. All Rights Reserved.

7.『信長の野望・新生』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●6468円（4月9日まで40％オフ。以降は1万780円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1336980/_/

Illustrated by Keiji Hida

© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

8.『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361350/DEAD_OR_ALIVE_Xtreme_Venus_Vacation/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

9.『エンダーマグノリア: ブルームインザミスト』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Binary Haze Interactive

●発売中

●1980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2725260/_/

© 2024 BINARY HAZE INTERACTIVE Inc.

10.『HELLDIVERS 2』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●4480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.