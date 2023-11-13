今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、アクティビジョンの『Call of Duty HD』が1位。本アプリは、最新作『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』（9800円）や『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II』を起動するのに必要だ。

そのほかの注目タイトルとしては、セガの『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』が3位にランクイン。Steamの評価も、圧倒的に好評となっている。

『Cuisineer』や『Risk of Rain Returns』『Ratopia』などのインディータイトル群も見逃せない。詳細は、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年11月13日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『Call of Duty』

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●無料

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938090/Call_of_Duty/

© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFAREおよびCALL OF DUTY WARZONEはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.

2.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』

●セガ

●発売中

●5940円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2375550/_/

© SEGA

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『Cuisineer（キュイジニア）』

●Marvelous Europe／XSEED Games

●発売中

●2520円（11月17日まで10％オフ、以降は2800円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1963570/Cuisineer/

©2023 BattleBrew Productions Private Limited. Published by and licensed to Marvelous Europe Ltd and Marvelous USA, Inc.

6.『Risk of Rain Returns』

●Gearbox Publishing

●発売中

●1445円（11月16日まで15％オフ、以降は1700円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337520/Risk_of_Rain_Returns/

© 2023 Gearbox. Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and Risk of Rain, and the Gearbox Publishing logo, are registered trademarks of Gearbox. Developed by Hopoo Games, LLC.

7.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『Ratopia』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Cassel Games

●発売中

●2300円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244130/Ratopia/

© Cassel Games

9.『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●6578円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2238900/STAR_OCEAN_THE_SECOND_STORY_R/

© 1998, 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Original version developed by tri-Ace Inc.

10.『Cities: Skylines II』

●Paradox Interactive

●発売中

●6990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/

© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.