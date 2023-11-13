毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『CoD: MW III』の発売にあわせて専用アプリが1位にランクアップ！【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、アクティビジョンの『Call of Duty HD』が1位。本アプリは、最新作『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』（9800円）や『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II』を起動するのに必要だ。
そのほかの注目タイトルとしては、セガの『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』が3位にランクイン。Steamの評価も、圧倒的に好評となっている。
『Cuisineer』や『Risk of Rain Returns』『Ratopia』などのインディータイトル群も見逃せない。詳細は、下記のランキングをチェック！
※2023年11月13日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
1.『Call of Duty』
●アクティビジョン
●発売中
●無料
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938090/Call_of_Duty/
© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFAREおよびCALL OF DUTY WARZONEはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.
2.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
3.『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』
●セガ
●発売中
●5940円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2375550/_/
© SEGA
4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
5.『Cuisineer（キュイジニア）』
●Marvelous Europe／XSEED Games
●発売中
●2520円（11月17日まで10％オフ、以降は2800円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1963570/Cuisineer/
©2023 BattleBrew Productions Private Limited. Published by and licensed to Marvelous Europe Ltd and Marvelous USA, Inc.
6.『Risk of Rain Returns』
●Gearbox Publishing
●発売中
●1445円（11月16日まで15％オフ、以降は1700円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337520/Risk_of_Rain_Returns/
© 2023 Gearbox. Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and Risk of Rain, and the Gearbox Publishing logo, are registered trademarks of Gearbox. Developed by Hopoo Games, LLC.
7.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
8.『Ratopia』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Cassel Games
●発売中
●2300円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244130/Ratopia/
© Cassel Games
9.『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』
●スクウェア・エニックス
●発売中
●6578円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2238900/STAR_OCEAN_THE_SECOND_STORY_R/
© 1998, 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Original version developed by tri-Ace Inc.
10.『Cities: Skylines II』
●Paradox Interactive
●発売中
●6990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/
© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.
