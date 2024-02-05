毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、昨日の2024年2月4日に2周年記念リアルイベント「ヘブンバーンズレッド2nd Anniversary Party!」で生放送を実施した『ヘブンバーンズレッド』が1位を獲得。2位には、Cygamesの完全新作アクションRPG『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』がランクインしている。
『ペルソナ３ リロード』や『鉄拳8』『龍が如く８』と新作タイトルが上位を占めているのも、注目したいところ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック。
※2024年2月5日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』
●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/
©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key
2.『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』
●Cygames
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/
© Cygames, Inc.
3.『ペルソナ３ リロード』
●セガ（アトラス）
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161700/_/
©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.
4.『Palworld / パルワールド』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Pocketpair
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/
© Pocketpair, Inc.
5.『鉄拳8』
●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778820/8/
TEKKEN™8 & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
6.『龍が如く８』
●セガ
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2072450/_/
© SEGA
7.『Enshrouded～霧の王国～』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Keen Games GmbH
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203620/Enshrouded/
Enshrouded®およびKeen®はKeen Games GmbH ©2023の登録商標です。
8.『eFootball 2024』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball_2024/
All copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.
©Konami Digital Entertainment
Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere
"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー"、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびそのほかの国と地域における登録商標または商標です。
9.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
10.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
