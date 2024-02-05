  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2024February

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】
毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング

第73回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

2024年02月05日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、昨日の2024年2月4日に2周年記念リアルイベント「ヘブンバーンズレッド2nd Anniversary Party!」で生放送を実施した『ヘブンバーンズレッド』が1位を獲得。2位には、Cygamesの完全新作アクションRPG『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』がランクインしている。

　『ペルソナ３ リロード』や『鉄拳8』『龍が如く８』と新作タイトルが上位を占めているのも、注目したいところ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック。

※2024年2月5日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

2.『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●Cygames
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/

© Cygames, Inc.

3.『ペルソナ３ リロード』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●セガ（アトラス）
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161700/_/

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

4.『Palworld / パルワールド』【早期アクセスゲーム】

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●Pocketpair
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/

© Pocketpair, Inc.

5.『鉄拳8』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778820/8/

TEKKEN™8 & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

6.『龍が如く８』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●セガ
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2072450/_/

© SEGA

7.『Enshrouded～霧の王国～』【早期アクセスゲーム】

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●Keen Games GmbH
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203620/Enshrouded/

Enshrouded®およびKeen®はKeen Games GmbH ©2023の登録商標です。

8.『eFootball 2024』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball_2024/

All copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.
©Konami Digital Entertainment
Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere
"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー"、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびそのほかの国と地域における登録商標または商標です。

9.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

10.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

2周年を迎える『ヘブバン』が1位に！2位には『グラブル リリンク』も【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています