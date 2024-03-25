今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、ユーザー評価も非常に好評なスーパーマーケット経営シミュレーション『Supermarket Simulator』が1位に。日本でもストリーマーを中心に盛り上がっており、その配信を見て本作を購入した人が多いのではないかと思われる。

新作としては体験版を配信中のコーエーテクモゲームスの『Winning Post 10 2024』が2位に、6位にSIEの『Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition』のPC版、10位に遠く離れた異星人の惑星を舞台とするオープンワールドPvEサバイバルゲーム『TerraTech Worlds』が登場。

※2024年3月25日13時調べ。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Nokta Games

●発売中

●1500円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/

© Nokta Games All rights reserved.

2.『Winning Post 10 2024』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●2024年3月28日発売予定

●1万780円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586650/Winning_Post_10_2024/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

3.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●4939円（3月27日まで50％オフ。以降は9878円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1462040/FINAL_FANTASY_VII_REMAKE_INTERGRADE/

© 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

CHARACTER DESIGN:TETSUYA NOMURA/ROBERTO FERRARI

LOGO ILLUSTRATION:©1997 YOSHITAKA AMANO

5.『Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●7590円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2420110/Horizon_Forbidden_West_Complete_Edition/

©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. Horizon Forbidden West is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

6.『HELLDIVERS 2』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●4480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.

7.『eFootball 2024』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball_2024/

All copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Unreal(R) is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere

"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー"、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびそのほかの国と地域における登録商標または商標です。

©Manchester United Football Club Limited 2024 All rights reserved ™ © 2024 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『レスレリアーナのアトリエ ～忘れられた錬金術と極夜の解放者～』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586520/_/

©コーエーテクモゲームス / Akatsuki Games Inc.

9.『バックパック・バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●PlayWithFurcifer／IndieArk

●発売中

●1700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2427700/_/

© PlayWithFurcifer, 2024. All rights reserved. Licensed to & published by IndieArk. Licensed to & published by Shochiku Co.,Ltd. in Japan.

10.『TerraTech Worlds』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Payload Studios／4Divinity

●発売中

●3564円（3月30日まで10％オフ。以降は3960円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313330/TerraTech_Worlds/

© 2024 Payload Studios