  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2024March

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】
毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング

第76回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

2024年03月04日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、現在セール中となるカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』と『Monster Hunter: World』が1位と2位を獲得。3位には、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『HELLDIVERS 2』がランクインしている。

　新作タイトルとしては、4位に3月22日発売のカプコンの『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』が初登場している。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック。

※2024年3月4日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ストリートファイター6』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●5273円（2024年3月22日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

2.『Monster Hunter: World』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●986円（2024年3月22日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3.『HELLDIVERS 2』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●発売中
●4480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.

4.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●2024年3月22日発売
●通常版：8990円
　Deluxe Edition：9990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/

©CAPCOM
DRAGON'S DOGMA is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

5.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© Electronic Arts Inc.

7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

8.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

9.『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●Cygames
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/

© Cygames, Inc.

10.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●1596円（2024年3月22日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています