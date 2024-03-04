毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『スト6』や『モンハンワールド』などカプコンのセールタイトルが上位に！【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、現在セール中となるカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』と『Monster Hunter: World』が1位と2位を獲得。3位には、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『HELLDIVERS 2』がランクインしている。
新作タイトルとしては、4位に3月22日発売のカプコンの『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』が初登場している。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック。
※2024年3月4日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●5273円（2024年3月22日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
2.『Monster Hunter: World』
●カプコン
●発売中
●986円（2024年3月22日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
3.『HELLDIVERS 2』
●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●発売中
●4480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/
©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.
4.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』
●カプコン
●2024年3月22日発売
●通常版：8990円
Deluxe Edition：9990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/
©CAPCOM
DRAGON'S DOGMA is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.
5.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
6.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© Electronic Arts Inc.
7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』
●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/
©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key
8.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』
●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.
9.『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』
●Cygames
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/
© Cygames, Inc.
10.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』
●カプコン
●発売中
●1596円（2024年3月22日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
