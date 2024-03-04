今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、現在セール中となるカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』と『Monster Hunter: World』が1位と2位を獲得。3位には、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『HELLDIVERS 2』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、4位に3月22日発売のカプコンの『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』が初登場している。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック。

※2024年3月4日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5273円（2024年3月22日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

2.『Monster Hunter: World』

●カプコン

●発売中

●986円（2024年3月22日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3.『HELLDIVERS 2』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●4480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.

4.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』

●カプコン

●2024年3月22日発売

●通常版：8990円

Deluxe Edition：9990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/

©CAPCOM

DRAGON'S DOGMA is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

5.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© Electronic Arts Inc.

7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

8.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●9020円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

9.『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』

●Cygames

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/

© Cygames, Inc.

10.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1596円（2024年3月22日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.