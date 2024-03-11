毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』が1位に！キャラクリを体験できる無料アプリを配信中【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、無料アプリ「ドラゴンズドグマ 2 キャラクタークリエイター＆ストレージ」が配信されたカプコンの『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』が1位を獲得。2位には『エーペックスレジェンズ』、3位には『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』と無料プレイゲームが続く。
今回は5位にアイテムを整理してオートバトルに挑む新感覚ゲーム『バックパック・バトル』が、6位にスーパーマーケット経営ゲーム『Supermarket Simulator』と新作タイトルがラインアップ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。
※2024年3月11日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』
●カプコン
●2024年3月22日発売
●通常版：8990円
Deluxe Edition：9990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/
©CAPCOM
DRAGON'S DOGMA is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.
2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
3.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
4.『Monster Hunter: World』
●カプコン
●発売中
●986円（2024年3月22日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
5.『バックパック・バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●PlayWithFurcifer／IndieArk
●発売中
●1530円（2024年3月23日まで10％オフ、以降は1700円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2427700/_/
© PlayWithFurcifer, 2024. All rights reserved. Licensed to & published by IndieArk. Licensed to & published by Shochiku Co.,Ltd. in Japan.
6.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Nokta Games
●発売中
●1500円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/
© Nokta Games All rights reserved.
7.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●5273円（2024年3月22日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
8.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』
●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/
©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key
9.『HELLDIVERS 2』
●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●発売中
●4480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/
©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.
10.『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』
●Cygames
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/
© Cygames, Inc.
