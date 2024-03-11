今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、無料アプリ「ドラゴンズドグマ 2 キャラクタークリエイター＆ストレージ」が配信されたカプコンの『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』が1位を獲得。2位には『エーペックスレジェンズ』、3位には『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』と無料プレイゲームが続く。

今回は5位にアイテムを整理してオートバトルに挑む新感覚ゲーム『バックパック・バトル』が、6位にスーパーマーケット経営ゲーム『Supermarket Simulator』と新作タイトルがラインアップ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年3月11日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』

●カプコン

●2024年3月22日発売

●通常版：8990円

Deluxe Edition：9990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/

©CAPCOM

DRAGON'S DOGMA is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『Monster Hunter: World』

●カプコン

●発売中

●986円（2024年3月22日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『バックパック・バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●PlayWithFurcifer／IndieArk

●発売中

●1530円（2024年3月23日まで10％オフ、以降は1700円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2427700/_/

© PlayWithFurcifer, 2024. All rights reserved. Licensed to & published by IndieArk. Licensed to & published by Shochiku Co.,Ltd. in Japan.

6.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Nokta Games

●発売中

●1500円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/

© Nokta Games All rights reserved.

7.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5273円（2024年3月22日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

8.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

9.『HELLDIVERS 2』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●4480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/553850/HELLDIVERS_2/

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios AB. Helldivers is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other countries.

10.『グランブルーファンタジー リリンク』

●Cygames

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/881020/GRANBLUE_FANTASY_Relink/

© Cygames, Inc.