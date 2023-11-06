  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】
毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング

第62回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

2023年11月06日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、スクウェア・エニックスの「スターオーシャン」シリーズの2作目のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位に。2位にはKONAMIの『遊戯王マスターデュエル』、3位には11月11日に最新作『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』が発売する「Call of Duty」のホームとなる「Call of Duty HQ」がランクインしている。

　この「Call of Duty HQ」は、「CoD」の総合アプリで、発売中の『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II』や『Call of Duty: Warzone』を起動するのに必要となるという。

　新作タイトルとしては、11月9日発売のセガの『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』が9位に初登場している。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年11月6日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●スクウェア・エニックス
●11月3日発売
●6578円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2238900/STAR_OCEAN_THE_SECOND_STORY_R/

© 1998, 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Original version developed by tri-Ace Inc.

2.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.「Call of Duty HQ」

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●アクティビジョン
●発売中
●無料
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938090/Call_of_Duty/

© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFAREおよびCALL OF DUTY WARZONEはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA
●発売中
●6084円（11月9日まで10％オフ、以降は6760円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

© Copyright 2021 STUDIO WILDCARD. All rights reserved.

6.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●1495円（11月8日まで50％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7.『ストリートファイター6』

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『Cities: Skylines II』

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●Paradox Interactive
●発売中
●6990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/

© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.

9.『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』

『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

●セガ
●2023年11月9日発売
●5940円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2375550/_/

© SEGA

10.サイバーパンク2077

●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

■関連サイト

