『SO2』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位！ユーザー評価も圧倒的に好評【Steamランキング】

今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、スクウェア・エニックスの「スターオーシャン」シリーズの2作目のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が1位に。2位にはKONAMIの『遊戯王マスターデュエル』、3位には11月11日に最新作『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』が発売する「Call of Duty」のホームとなる「Call of Duty HQ」がランクインしている。

この「Call of Duty HQ」は、「CoD」の総合アプリで、発売中の『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II』や『Call of Duty: Warzone』を起動するのに必要となるという。

新作タイトルとしては、11月9日発売のセガの『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』が9位に初登場している。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年11月6日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

1.『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●11月3日発売

●6578円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2238900/STAR_OCEAN_THE_SECOND_STORY_R/

2.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

3.「Call of Duty HQ」

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●無料

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938090/Call_of_Duty/

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

5.『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●6084円（11月9日まで10％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

6.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1495円（11月8日まで50％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

7.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

8.『Cities: Skylines II』

●Paradox Interactive

●発売中

●6990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/

9.『龍が如く7外伝 名を消した男』

●セガ

●2023年11月9日発売

●5940円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2375550/_/

10.サイバーパンク2077

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

