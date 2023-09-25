毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『スト6』が1位に再浮上！そのほかセール中のカプコンタイトルが多数ランクイン【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、カプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位。カプコンタイトルはほかにも現在セール中の3タイトルが5位、6位、7位にランクインしている。セール期間は本日の日付を越えた深夜（9月26日2時ごろ）までなので、お見逃しなく。
新規タイトルとしては、9月29日発売の『EA SPORTS FC 24』が4位に初登場。先週発売されたDeep Silverの『PAYDAY 3』も10位にランクインしている。
※2023年9月25日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win
1.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
2.サイバーパンク2077
●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●5266円（10月2日まで40％オフ、以降は8778円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/
CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
4.『EA SPORTS FC 24』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●9月29日発売
●Standard Edition：9700円
Ultimate Edition：1万3000円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2195250/EA_SPORTS_FC_24/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts、EA、EA SPORTS、EA SPORTSのロゴ、EA SPORTS FC、EA SPORTS FCのロゴ、Frostbite、Frostbiteのロゴ、Ultimate Team、VOLTA FOOTBALLは、Electronic Arts Inc.の商標です。
5.『BIOHAZARD RE:4』
●カプコン
●発売中
●5992円（9月26日まで25％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/BIOHAZARD_RE4/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
6.『Monster Hunter: World』
●カプコン
●発売中
●1495円（9月26日まで50％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
7.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』
●カプコン
●発売中
●1596円（9月26日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
8.『Starfield』
●ベセスダ・ソフトワークス
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1716740/STARFIELD/
© 2023 ZeniMax Media Inc. Starfield, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.
9.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』
●フロム・ソフトウェア、バンダムナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●8690円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.
10.『PAYDAY 3』
●Deep Silver
●発売中
●4699円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1272080/PAYDAY_3/
PAYDAY 3 ©2023 STARBREEZE and published by PLAION GmbH, Embracer Platz 1, 6604 Höfen, Austria. Developed by STARBREEZE. PAYDAY is a registered trademark of STARBREEZE. PAYDAY 3 uses the Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a registered trademark or trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998 – 2023, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.
All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
