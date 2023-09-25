今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、カプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位。カプコンタイトルはほかにも現在セール中の3タイトルが5位、6位、7位にランクインしている。セール期間は本日の日付を越えた深夜（9月26日2時ごろ）までなので、お見逃しなく。

新規タイトルとしては、9月29日発売の『EA SPORTS FC 24』が4位に初登場。先週発売されたDeep Silverの『PAYDAY 3』も10位にランクインしている。

※2023年9月25日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

2.サイバーパンク2077

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●5266円（10月2日まで40％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

4.『EA SPORTS FC 24』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●9月29日発売

●Standard Edition：9700円

Ultimate Edition：1万3000円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2195250/EA_SPORTS_FC_24/

5.『BIOHAZARD RE:4』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5992円（9月26日まで25％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/BIOHAZARD_RE4/

6.『Monster Hunter: World』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1495円（9月26日まで50％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

7.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1596円（9月26日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

8.『Starfield』

●ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

●発売中

●9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1716740/STARFIELD/

9.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』

●フロム・ソフトウェア、バンダムナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●8690円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/

10.『PAYDAY 3』

●Deep Silver

●発売中

●4699円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1272080/PAYDAY_3/

