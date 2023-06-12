今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、1位に『ストリートファイター6』、2位に『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』、3位に『エーペックスレジェンズ』とお馴染みの面々が並ぶ中、4位に本日Directが配信された『STARFIELD』が初登場！

Xbox Games ShowcaseでDLC「仮初の自由」のリリースが発表された『Cyberpunk 2077』も6位に浮上している。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年6月12日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『STARFIELD』

●ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

●2023年9月6日

●通常版：9680円

DIGITAL PREMIUM EDITION：1万2870円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1716740/STARFIELD/

© 2023 ZeniMax Media Inc. Starfield, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

5.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1995円（6月21日まで50％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

6.『Cyberpunk 2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●4389円（6月19日まで50％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/Cyberpunk_2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

7.『世界樹の迷宮III 星海の来訪者 HD REMASTER』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●4467円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1810820/__HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

8.『Monster Hunter: World』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1495円（6月21日ま50％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

9.『機動戦士ガンダム バトルオペレーション２』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1367080/_/

© 創通・サンライズ

10.『『グランド・セフト・オートV』プレミアム・エディション』

●ロックスター・ゲームス

●発売中

●2121円（64％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/

©2008 - 2015 Rockstar Games, Inc. Rockstar Games、Rockstar North、Grand Theft Auto、the GTA Five、Rockstar Games R*マークおよびロゴは、米国および他国におけるTake-Two Interactive Softwareの商標および/または登録商標です。Dolby、ドルビーおよびダブルD記号はドルビーラボラトリーズの商標です。Bink Videoを使用しています。Copyright © 1997-2012 by RAD Game Tools, Inc. のモーションシンセシステクノロジーは、NaturalMotionによって提供されています。euphoriaコードは©NaturalMotion 2008です。""NaturalMotion""、""euphoria""、NaturalMotionおよびeuphoriaロゴはNaturalMotionの商標です。ライセンスを得ています。本ソフトウェア製品には、Autodesk® Scaleform®ソフトウェア、© 2013 Autodesk, Inc.が含まれます。他のすべての商標および登録商標は個々の権利所有者に帰属します。不許複製・無断転載を禁じます。