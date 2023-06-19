今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、4週連続で『ストリートファイター6』が1位。2位には1サーバーで254人の対戦ができるローポリ・マッシブマルチプレイヤーFPS『BattleBit Remastered』が初登場している。

また、5位には童話「ジャックと豆の木」にインスパイアされた、高所を目指すアクションゲーム『Only Up!』もランクイン。『BattleBit Remastered』も『Only Up!』も多くのゲーム配信者が取り上げたことで話題に。とくに前者はSteamの評価も“非常に好評”となっている。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年6月19日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『BattleBit Remastered』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●SgtOkiDoki

●発売中

●2100円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/671860/BattleBit_Remastered/

© SgtOkiDoki

3.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『Only Up!』

●SCKR Games

●発売中

●1490円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2381590/Only_Up/

© SCKR Games

6.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1995円（6月21日まで50％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive

●発売中

●792円（6月22日まで60％オフ、以降は1980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

8.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』

●フロム・ソフトウエア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●2023年8月25日発売

●Standard Edition：8690円

Deluxe Edition：9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

9.『Cyberpunk 2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/Cyberpunk_2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

10.『Shadowverse CCG』

●Cygames

●発売中

●無料ゲーム

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/453480/Shadowverse_CCG/

© Cygames, Inc.