配信界隈で話題の『BattleBit Remastered』が初登場2位にランクイン！【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、4週連続で『ストリートファイター6』が1位。2位には1サーバーで254人の対戦ができるローポリ・マッシブマルチプレイヤーFPS『BattleBit Remastered』が初登場している。
また、5位には童話「ジャックと豆の木」にインスパイアされた、高所を目指すアクションゲーム『Only Up!』もランクイン。『BattleBit Remastered』も『Only Up!』も多くのゲーム配信者が取り上げたことで話題に。とくに前者はSteamの評価も“非常に好評”となっている。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！
※2023年6月19日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win
1.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
2.『BattleBit Remastered』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●SgtOkiDoki
●発売中
●2100円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/671860/BattleBit_Remastered/
© SgtOkiDoki
3.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
5.『Only Up!』
●SCKR Games
●発売中
●1490円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2381590/Only_Up/
© SCKR Games
6.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』
●カプコン
●発売中
●1995円（6月21日まで50％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
7.『デッドバイデイライト』
●Behaviour Interactive
●発売中
●792円（6月22日まで60％オフ、以降は1980円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/
© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
8.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』
●フロム・ソフトウエア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●2023年8月25日発売
●Standard Edition：8690円
Deluxe Edition：9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.
9.『Cyberpunk 2077』
●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/Cyberpunk_2077/
CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
10.『Shadowverse CCG』
●Cygames
●発売中
●無料ゲーム
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/453480/Shadowverse_CCG/
© Cygames, Inc.
