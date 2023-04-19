  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード
注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023April

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  85％オフの『TEKKEN 7』や『Far Cry 5』など注目タイトルがどっさり！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第37回

ネットや配信で人気だった『Vampire Survivors』が20％オフでなんと399円！

85％オフの『TEKKEN 7』や『Far Cry 5』など注目タイトルがどっさり！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年04月19日 21時35分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（4月19日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

新バトルシステム「レイジアーツ」や「パワークラッシュ」を導入した「鉄拳」シリーズ第7弾！

タイトル：TEKKEN 7
割引率：85％
価格：660円（4月25日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/389730/TEKKEN_7/

© SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
TEKKEN™7 & ©2017 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

何千もの夜の化け物たちを退治して、夜明けまで生き延びよう！

タイトル：Vampire Survivors
割引率：20％
価格：399円（4月28日まで）
メーカー：poncle
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1794680/Vampire_Survivors/

© 2023 Poncle

モンタナ州ホープカウンティでレジスタンスとしてカルトに囲まれたコミュニティーを解放しよう

タイトル：Far Cry 5
割引率：85％
価格：1188円（4月24日まで）
メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/552520/Far_Cry_5/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Based on Crytek’s original Far Cry directed by Cevat Yerli. Powered by Crytek’s technology “CryEngine”.

ほかのプラットフォームの友だちと協力プレイが楽しめる！今度は魔法でヒャッハーだ

タイトル：ワンダーランズ ～タイニー・ティナと魔法の世界
割引率：50％
価格：4950円（4月30日まで）
メーカー：2K
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1286680/_/

© 2021 Gearbox. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logos are registered trademarks, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands logos are trademarks, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

人類とアンドロイド双方の未来はキミの手にゆだねられる！プレイヤーの選択で結末が多岐に変化するSFアドベンチャー

タイトル：Detroit: Become Human
割引率：50％
価格：1995円（4月25日まで）
メーカー：Quantic Dream
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています