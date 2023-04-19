ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（4月19日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

新バトルシステム「レイジアーツ」や「パワークラッシュ」を導入した「鉄拳」シリーズ第7弾！

・タイトル：TEKKEN 7

・割引率：85％

・価格：660円（4月25日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/389730/TEKKEN_7/

© SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TEKKEN™7 & ©2017 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

何千もの夜の化け物たちを退治して、夜明けまで生き延びよう！

・タイトル：Vampire Survivors

・割引率：20％

・価格：399円（4月28日まで）

・メーカー：poncle

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1794680/Vampire_Survivors/

© 2023 Poncle

モンタナ州ホープカウンティでレジスタンスとしてカルトに囲まれたコミュニティーを解放しよう

・タイトル：Far Cry 5

・割引率：85％

・価格：1188円（4月24日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/552520/Far_Cry_5/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Based on Crytek’s original Far Cry directed by Cevat Yerli. Powered by Crytek’s technology “CryEngine”.

ほかのプラットフォームの友だちと協力プレイが楽しめる！今度は魔法でヒャッハーだ

・タイトル：ワンダーランズ ～タイニー・ティナと魔法の世界

・割引率：50％

・価格：4950円（4月30日まで）

・メーカー：2K

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1286680/_/

© 2021 Gearbox. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logos are registered trademarks, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands logos are trademarks, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

人類とアンドロイド双方の未来はキミの手にゆだねられる！プレイヤーの選択で結末が多岐に変化するSFアドベンチャー

・タイトル：Detroit: Become Human

・割引率：50％

・価格：1995円（4月25日まで）

・メーカー：Quantic Dream

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.