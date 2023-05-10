ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月10日13時調べ）

数々の賞に輝いた「ロード・オブ・ザ・リング」原作のオープンワールドアクションRPG

・タイトル：Middle-earth: Shadow of War

・割引率：90％

・価格：595円（5月16日まで）

・メーカー：WB Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/356190/Middleearth_Shadow_of_War/

喧嘩アクションとコマンドRPGが融合した「ライブコマンドRPGバトル」が新しい「龍が如く」シリーズ第7弾

・タイトル：龍が如く7 光と闇の行方 インターナショナル

・割引率：75％

・価格：1647円（5月11日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1235140/_/

“非常に好評”の評価を得る自由度の高さが魅力のSFストラテジーゲーム

・タイトル：Stellaris

・割引率：75％

・価格：1097円（5月19日まで）

・メーカー：Paradox Interactive

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/281990/Stellaris/

現代に蘇ったシリーズ屈指の超名作―― 内なる悪魔を、目覚めさせよ！

・タイトル：真・女神転生III NOCTURNE HD REMASTER

・割引率：60％

・価格：1992円（5月11日まで）

・メーカー：セガ（アトラス）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1413480/III_NOCTURNE_HD_REMASTER/

言い寄ってくる女の子たちを眼力で昇天し、意中のヒロインをゲットしよう！

・タイトル：ぎゃる☆がん2

・割引率：90％

・価格：330円（5月23日まで）

・メーカー：インティ・クリエイツ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/851890/_/

