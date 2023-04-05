ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（4月5日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

ライザの冒険を描く「秘密」シリーズの記念すべき第1弾！

・タイトル：ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～ Digital Deluxe

・割引率：50％

・価格：4977円（4月12日まで）

・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

前作から3年後を舞台に、ライザの新たな“大切な何か”を見つける姿を描く

・タイトル：ライザのアトリエ2 ～失われた伝承と秘密の妖精～ Digital Deluxe

・割引率：50％

・価格：4977円（4月12日まで）

・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1257290/_/

©2020-2021 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

なんと700円！ 人類文化の歴史と発展をテーマにした人気ストラテジーゲーム

・タイトル：Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

・割引率：90％

・価格：700円（4月18日まで）

・メーカー：2K／Aspyr（Mac）／Aspyr（Linux）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/289070/Sid_Meiers_Civilization_VI/

©2017 Take-Two Interactive Software and its subsidiaries. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

架空の1955年のソビエト連邦を舞台に銃器と特殊能力で戦うFPS

・タイトル：Atomic Heart

・割引率：20％

・価格：7040円（4月11日まで）

・メーカー：Focus Entertainment／4Divinity

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/Atomic_Heart/

© 2022 Atomic Heart, the game developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment. Atomic Heart and Mundfish are registered trademarks of Slimao Limited dba Mundfish. Focus Entertainment and its logos are registered trademarks of Focus Entertainment. All other trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.

「ウィザードリィ外伝」のベースシステムを採用した3DダンジョンRPG

・タイトル：Wizardry外伝 五つの試練【早期アクセスゲーム】

・割引率：15％

・価格：2533円（4月6日まで）

・メーカー：Game*Spark Publishing

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1308700/Wizardry/

© IID, Inc.

© 59 Studio.

Original Monster Design by Suemi Jun.

Wizardry™ is a trademark of Drecom Co., Ltd.