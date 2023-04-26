ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（4月26日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

新作の発売前に、前作『V』で腕を磨こう！

・タイトル：Street Fighter V

・割引率：75％

・価格：497円（5月8日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/310950/Street_Fighter_V/

『ぷよぷよ』と『テトリス』、2つの異なるルールの落ちものゲームが1つに！

・タイトル：ぷよぷよテトリス2

・割引率：75％

・価格：962円（5月8日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1259790/_/

オープンワールドのクライムアクション！本エディションには多彩なアップグレードコンテンツを収録

・タイトル：『グランド・セフト・オートV』プレミアム・エディション

・割引率：64％

・価格：2121円

・メーカー：ロックスター・ゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/5699/V/

数々の賞に輝いたベストセラーストラテジーシリーズ第4弾！

・タイトル：Age of Empires IV

・割引率：40％

・価格：2574円（5月5日まで）

・メーカー：Xbox Game Studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466860/Age_of_Empires_IV_Anniversary_Edition/

没入型サンドボックスの探偵ステルスゲーム！

・タイトル：Shadows of Doubt【早期アクセスゲーム】

・割引率：10％

・価格：2070円（5月2日まで）

・メーカー：Fireshine Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/986130/Shadows_of_Doubt/

