ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月22日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

独特な世界観が人気の『NieR:Automata』が50％オフ！

・タイトル：NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition

・割引率：50％

・価格：2640円（3月24日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

心の怪盗団が大人たちの歪んだ欲望を盗む！ アトラスの人気ジュブナイルRPG

・タイトル：ペルソナ5 ザ・ロイヤル

・割引率：35％

・価格：4990円（3月24日まで）

・メーカー：セガ（アトラス）

未来の巨大都市ナイトシティを舞台にしたオープンワールド・アクションアドベンチャーRPG

・タイトル：Cyberpunk 2077

・割引率：50％

・価格：4389円（3月24日まで）

・メーカー：CD PROJEKT RED

発売から3周年を迎える和風死にゲー

・タイトル：Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

・割引率：50％

・価格：4180円（3月24日まで）

・メーカー：フロム・ソフトウェア

ターンラの地を舞台に壮大な物語が描かれる本格2Dターン制シミュレーションRPG

・タイトル：Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

・割引率：33％

・価格：1541円（3月24日まで）

・メーカー：Freedom Games

