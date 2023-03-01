  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  90％オフと『Civilization VI』が大特価！新作ロボット戦術RPG『Phantom Brigade』も注目【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第31回

90％オフと『Civilization VI』が大特価！新作ロボット戦術RPG『Phantom Brigade』も注目【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年03月01日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月1日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

ターン制ストラテジーの金字塔「シヴィライゼーション」の第6弾

タイトル：Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
割引率：90％
価格：700円（3月3日まで）
メーカー：2K／Aspyr（Mac／Linux）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/289070/Sid_Meiers_Civilization_VI/

©2017 Take-Two Interactive Software and its subsidiaries. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

メカのカスタマイズも魅力！ リアルタイムのターン制ハイブリッド戦術RPG

タイトル：Phantom Brigade
割引率：20％
価格：2720円（3月8日まで）
メーカー：Brace Yourself Games
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/553540/Phantom_Brigade/

©2023 Brace Yourself Games. All rights reserved.

エースパイロットとなって、リアルな空中戦を堪能しよう！

タイトル：ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
割引率：84％
価格：1337円（3月7日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN/

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
©2019 DigitalGlobe, Inc., a Maxar company.
All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

女子高生が戦国時代で戦うガールズ剣戟アクション！

タイトル：SAMURAI MAIDEN -サムライメイデン-
割引率：20％
価格：6336円（3月7日まで）
メーカー：ディースリー・パブリッシャー
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1952250/SAMURAI_MAIDEN/

©2022 SHADE Inc.　©2022 D3PUBLISHER

元祖巫女さんシューティング『奇々怪界』(タイトー)シリーズ最新作！

タイトル：奇々怪界 黒マントの謎
割引率：10％
価格：3762円（3月4日まで）
メーカー：ナツメアタリ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2200580/_/

© TAITO CORPORATION 1986 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
©2022-2023 NatsumeAtari Inc./Natsume Inc.

■関連サイト

