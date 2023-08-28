今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、ついに発売されたフロム・ソフトウェアの『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』が前回に引き続き1位にランクイン。レビューの評価も非常に好評となっている。2位にはベセスダ・ソフトワークスの期待の新作『Starfield』が位置づけている。

新作タイトルとしては、3位にウォーターワールドをテーマにしたサバイバルゲーム『Sunkenland』が登場。ほかにもセール中の『Saints Row』や、プレイヤーの祭典「Tennocon 2023」が開催されて注目を集める無料ゲームの『Warframe』がランクインしている。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年8月28日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダムナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●8690円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

2.『Starfield』

●ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

●9月6日発売

●9680円

PREMIUM EDITION：1万2870円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1716740/STARFIELD/

© 2023 ZeniMax Media Inc. Starfield, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

3.『Sunkenland』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Vector3 Studio

●発売中

●1840円（9月2日まで20％オフ、以降は2300円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2080690/Sunkenland/

© Vector3 Studio

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

6.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

7.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『Saints Row』

●Deep Silver

●発売中

●2039円（9月1日まで67％オフ、以降は6180円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/742420/Saints_Row/

©2023 and published by Deep Silver, a division of PLAION GmbH, Austria. Developed by Deep Silver Volition LLC. Deep Silver, Saints Row, Volition and their respective logos are trademarks of PLAION GmbH. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved.

9.『グランド・セフト・オートV』プレミアム・エディション

●ロックスター・ゲームス

●発売中

●4469円（25％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/

©2008 - 2015 Rockstar Games, Inc. Rockstar Games、Rockstar North、Grand Theft Auto、the GTA Five、Rockstar Games R*マークおよびロゴは、米国およびほかの国におけるTake-Two Interactive Softwareの商標および/または登録商標です。Dolby、ドルビーおよびダブルD記号はドルビーラボラトリーズの商標です。Bink Videoを使用しています。Copyright © 1997-2012 by RAD Game Tools, Inc. のモーションシンセシステクノロジーは、NaturalMotionによって提供されています。euphoriaコードは©NaturalMotion 2008です。""NaturalMotion""、""euphoria""、NaturalMotionおよびeuphoriaロゴはNaturalMotionの商標です。ライセンスを得ています。本ソフトウェア製品には、Autodesk® Scaleform®ソフトウェア、© 2013 Autodesk, Inc.が含まれます。ほかのすべての商標および登録商標は個々の権利所有者に帰属します。不許複製・無断転載を禁じます。

10.『Warframe』

●Digital Extremes

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/230410/Warframe/

Warframe and the Warframe logo are registered trademarks of Digital Extremes Ltd.