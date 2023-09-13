  • Facebookアイコン
2023年09月13日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月13日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『サンブレイク』とのセットなど関連製品も軒並みお安く！

タイトル：モンスターハンターライズ
割引率：60％
価格：1596円（9月26日まで）
メーカー：カプコン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

戦国を舞台にした和風死にゲー！ 右手の刀と左手の義手忍具を駆使して強大な敵に挑もう

タイトル：Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
割引率：50％
価格：4180円（9月27日まで）
メーカー：アクティビジョン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.

現在放送中のアニメの原作！ ほかのシリーズ作もセール中

タイトル：ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～ Digital Deluxe
割引率：50％
価格：4977円（9月26日まで）
メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

『みんな大好き塊魂』がパワーアップ！ 王様の子ども時代でも転がせる

タイトル：みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋王様プチメモリー
割引率：25％
価格：2970円（9月20日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1730700/_/

みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋ 王様プチメモリー™＆ ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

ストーリーRPG「軌跡」生誕15周年作にして西ゼムリア大陸の物語の完結編とも言える作品！

タイトル：英雄伝説 創の軌跡
割引率：50％
価格：3839円（9月27日まで）
メーカー：クラウディッドレパードエンタテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1562940/_/

©2021 Nihon Falcom Corporation. All rights reserved.
Licensed to and published by Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.

■関連サイト

