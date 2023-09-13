ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月13日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『サンブレイク』とのセットなど関連製品も軒並みお安く！

・タイトル：モンスターハンターライズ

・割引率：60％

・価格：1596円（9月26日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

戦国を舞台にした和風死にゲー！ 右手の刀と左手の義手忍具を駆使して強大な敵に挑もう

・タイトル：Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

・割引率：50％

・価格：4180円（9月27日まで）

・メーカー：アクティビジョン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

現在放送中のアニメの原作！ ほかのシリーズ作もセール中

・タイトル：ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～ Digital Deluxe

・割引率：50％

・価格：4977円（9月26日まで）

・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/

『みんな大好き塊魂』がパワーアップ！ 王様の子ども時代でも転がせる

・タイトル：みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋王様プチメモリー

・割引率：25％

・価格：2970円（9月20日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730700/_/

ストーリーRPG「軌跡」生誕15周年作にして西ゼムリア大陸の物語の完結編とも言える作品！

・タイトル：英雄伝説 創の軌跡

・割引率：50％

・価格：3839円（9月27日まで）

・メーカー：クラウディッドレパードエンタテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1562940/_/

