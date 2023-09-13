掲載したタイトル以外にも人気タイトルがお買い得価格で購入できる！
60％オフと『モンスターハンターライズ』がお買い得！各社のTGS2023セールが本日よりスタート
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月13日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
『サンブレイク』とのセットなど関連製品も軒並みお安く！
・タイトル：モンスターハンターライズ
・割引率：60％
・価格：1596円（9月26日まで）
・メーカー：カプコン
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
戦国を舞台にした和風死にゲー！ 右手の刀と左手の義手忍具を駆使して強大な敵に挑もう
・タイトル：Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
・割引率：50％
・価格：4180円（9月27日まで）
・メーカー：アクティビジョン
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/
©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.
現在放送中のアニメの原作！ ほかのシリーズ作もセール中
・タイトル：ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～ Digital Deluxe
・割引率：50％
・価格：4977円（9月26日まで）
・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/
©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
『みんな大好き塊魂』がパワーアップ！ 王様の子ども時代でも転がせる
・タイトル：みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋王様プチメモリー
・割引率：25％
・価格：2970円（9月20日まで）
・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730700/_/
みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋ 王様プチメモリー™＆ ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
ストーリーRPG「軌跡」生誕15周年作にして西ゼムリア大陸の物語の完結編とも言える作品！
・タイトル：英雄伝説 創の軌跡
・割引率：50％
・価格：3839円（9月27日まで）
・メーカー：クラウディッドレパードエンタテインメント
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1562940/_/
©2021 Nihon Falcom Corporation. All rights reserved.
Licensed to and published by Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.
