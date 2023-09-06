ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月6日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

EAの人気オープンワールドレースゲームが超お買い得！

・タイトル：Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

・割引率：90％

・価格：950円（9月12日まで）

・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222680/Need_for_Speed_Heat/

© 2019 ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. EA、EAロゴ、NEED FOR SPEED、THE NEED FOR SPEEDロゴは、ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.の登録商標です。全製品の名前、デザイン、ロゴは、各所有者の所有物であり、使用には許可が必要です。

リアルな空を追求したグラフィック空間を自由に飛び回れ！ 人気フライトシューティング第7弾

・タイトル：ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

・割引率：85％

・価格：1254円（9月12日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテイメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN/

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

©2019 DigitalGlobe, Inc., a Maxar company.

All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

もう1人のスパイダーマン、マイルズ・モラレスとなりマーベル世界のニューヨークを守れ！

・タイトル：Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

・割引率：33％

・価格：4348円（9月8日まで）

・メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1817190/Marvels_SpiderMan_Miles_Morales/

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Created and developed by Insomniac Games, Inc. PC version by Nixxes Software BV.

自由度の高さと戦略的なターン制バトルで好評を博す本格ファンタジーRPG

・タイトル：Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

・割引率：60％

・価格：1992円（9月12日まで）

・メーカー：Larian Studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/435150/Divinity_Original_Sin_2__Definitive_Edition/

©2016-2017 Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Divinity, Divinity: Original Sin and Larian are registered trademarks of Larian Studios Games Ltd.

「ハリー・ポッター」の世界を再現して全世界でヒット！

・タイトル：ホグワーツ・レガシー

・割引率：30％

・価格：6144円（9月8日まで）

・メーカー：ワーナー・ブラザース ゲーム

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/990080/_/

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)