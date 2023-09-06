  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023September

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第57回

9月8日まで！PlayStationパブリッシャーセールでSIEのPCタイトルもお安く

90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年09月06日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月6日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

EAの人気オープンワールドレースゲームが超お買い得！

90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
割引率：90％
価格：950円（9月12日まで）
メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1222680/Need_for_Speed_Heat/

© 2019 ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. EA、EAロゴ、NEED FOR SPEED、THE NEED FOR SPEEDロゴは、ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.の登録商標です。全製品の名前、デザイン、ロゴは、各所有者の所有物であり、使用には許可が必要です。

リアルな空を追求したグラフィック空間を自由に飛び回れ！ 人気フライトシューティング第7弾

90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
割引率：85％
価格：1254円（9月12日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテイメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN/

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
©2019 DigitalGlobe, Inc., a Maxar company.
All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

もう1人のスパイダーマン、マイルズ・モラレスとなりマーベル世界のニューヨークを守れ！

90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
割引率：33％
価格：4348円（9月8日まで）
メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1817190/Marvels_SpiderMan_Miles_Morales/

© 2022 MARVEL
© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
Created and developed by Insomniac Games, Inc. PC version by Nixxes Software BV.

自由度の高さと戦略的なターン制バトルで好評を博す本格ファンタジーRPG

90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
割引率：60％
価格：1992円（9月12日まで）
メーカー：Larian Studios
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/435150/Divinity_Original_Sin_2__Definitive_Edition/

©2016-2017 Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Divinity, Divinity: Original Sin and Larian are registered trademarks of Larian Studios Games Ltd.

「ハリー・ポッター」の世界を再現して全世界でヒット！

90％オフと『Need for Speed Heat』のデラックス版が950円！ほかにも名作タイトルがお買い得【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ホグワーツ・レガシー
割引率：30％
価格：6144円（9月8日まで）
メーカー：ワーナー・ブラザース ゲーム
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/990080/_/

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています