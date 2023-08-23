ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（8月23日12時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『スカネク』にアートブックやサントラ、追加コスチューム、シーズンパスなどを付属した究極版！

・タイトル：スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション

・割引率：75％

・価格：3135円（8月29日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/775500/SCARLET_NEXUS/

SCARLET NEXUS™ & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

何千もの夜の化け物を退治して、夜明けまで生き延びよ！ ローグライト要素を持つゴシックホラーカジュアルゲーム

・タイトル：Vampire Survivors

・割引率：25％

・価格：374円（9月1日まで）

・メーカー：poncle

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1794680/Vampire_Survivors/

© 2021 Poncle Limited. All rights reserved. VAMPIRE SURVIVORS is a trademark of Poncle Limited

宇宙船を修理・改造しながら、伝説に語られる“希望の灯火”を目指そう！ SFストラテジーシミュレーション

・タイトル：Jumplight Odyssey ～ジャンプライトの冒険～【早期アクセスゲーム】

・割引率：15％

・価格：2890円（8月29日まで）

・メーカー：League of Geeks

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1893820/Jumplight_Odyssey/

© 2022 League of Geeks Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.Jumplight Odyssey、League of Geeks、Jumplight OdysseyのLogoおよびLeague of GeeksのLogoは、米国およびそのほかの国におけるLeague of Geeksの商標です。

非常に好評なローグライクダークファンタジーRPG！『II』や『II』とのバンドル版もお安く

・タイトル：Darkest Dungeon

・割引率：80％

・価格：560円（8月25日まで）

・メーカー：Red Hook Studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/262060/Darkest_Dungeon/

Copyright 2015-2021 Red Hook Studios Inc. "Darkest Dungeon" is a registered trademark of Red Hook Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

ベストセラー小説が原作のシネマティック・サバイバル・シューター

・タイトル：Metro Exodus

・割引率：80％

・価格：929円（8月29日まで）

・メーカー：Deep Silver

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/412020/Metro_Exodus/

© 2019 Plaion GmbH and published by Deep Silver. Developed by 4A Games. 4A Games Limited and their respective logo are trademarks of 4A Games Limited. Metro Exodus is inspired by the internationally best-selling novels METRO 2033 and METRO 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.