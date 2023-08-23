  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第56回

『Darkest Dungeon』『Vampire Survivors』『Jumplight Odyssey ～ジャンプライトの冒険～』など注目のインディーズゲームもお買い得

75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年08月23日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（8月23日12時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『スカネク』にアートブックやサントラ、追加コスチューム、シーズンパスなどを付属した究極版！

75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション
割引率：75％
価格：3135円（8月29日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/775500/SCARLET_NEXUS/

SCARLET NEXUS™ & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

何千もの夜の化け物を退治して、夜明けまで生き延びよ！ ローグライト要素を持つゴシックホラーカジュアルゲーム

75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Vampire Survivors
割引率：25％
価格：374円（9月1日まで）
メーカー：poncle
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1794680/Vampire_Survivors/

© 2021 Poncle Limited. All rights reserved. VAMPIRE SURVIVORS is a trademark of Poncle Limited

宇宙船を修理・改造しながら、伝説に語られる“希望の灯火”を目指そう！ SFストラテジーシミュレーション

75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Jumplight Odyssey ～ジャンプライトの冒険～【早期アクセスゲーム】
割引率：15％
価格：2890円（8月29日まで）
メーカー：League of Geeks
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1893820/Jumplight_Odyssey/

© 2022 League of Geeks Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.Jumplight Odyssey、League of Geeks、Jumplight OdysseyのLogoおよびLeague of GeeksのLogoは、米国およびそのほかの国におけるLeague of Geeksの商標です。

非常に好評なローグライクダークファンタジーRPG！『II』や『II』とのバンドル版もお安く

75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Darkest Dungeon
割引率：80％
価格：560円（8月25日まで）
メーカー：Red Hook Studios
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/262060/Darkest_Dungeon/

Copyright 2015-2021 Red Hook Studios Inc. "Darkest Dungeon" is a registered trademark of Red Hook Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

ベストセラー小説が原作のシネマティック・サバイバル・シューター

75％オフと『スカーレットネクサス アルティメット・エディション』が一週間限定セール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Metro Exodus
割引率：80％
価格：929円（8月29日まで）
メーカー：Deep Silver
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/412020/Metro_Exodus/

© 2019 Plaion GmbH and published by Deep Silver. Developed by 4A Games. 4A Games Limited and their respective logo are trademarks of 4A Games Limited. Metro Exodus is inspired by the internationally best-selling novels METRO 2033 and METRO 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

