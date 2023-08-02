ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（8月2日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

EVO2023のメイントーナメント種目でもある『月姫』のスピンオフ格闘ゲーム

・タイトル：MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

・割引率：50％

・価格：3740円（8月11日まで）

・メーカー：ラセングル

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1372280/MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA/

©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA

ロボット技術が発展した架空のロシアを舞台にしたSF-FPS

・タイトル：Atomic Heart

・割引率：34％

・価格：5808円（8月8日まで）

・メーカー：Focus Entertainment／4Divinity

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/Atomic_Heart/

© 2022 Atomic Heart, the game developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment. Atomic Heart and Mundfish are registered trademarks of Slimao Limited dba Mundfish. Focus Entertainment and its logos are registered trademarks of Focus Entertainment. All other trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.

「モンハンライズ」の世界をフルで楽しめるお得なセット製品！

・タイトル：モンスターハンターライズ + サンブレイク

・割引率：34％

・価格：3953円（8月8日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/692569/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1～10人でプレイできるサバイバルとアクションRPGを融合したスリリングなゲーム！

・タイトル：トライブス オブ ミッドガルド

・割引率：66％

・価格：697円（8月4日まで）

・メーカー：Gearbox Publishing

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/858820/_/

© 2021 Norsfell Games Inc. Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logo are registered trademarks, and the Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC.

『CoD』最新作がお買い得！ 『Call of Duty: Warzone』にもアクセス可能だ

・タイトル：CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II

・割引率：45％

・価格：5324円（8月4日まで）

・メーカー：アクティビジョン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/783411/

© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFAREおよびCALL OF DUTY WARZONEはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.