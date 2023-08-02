  • Facebookアイコン
50％オフとEVO2023のメイントーナメント種目の『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】
50％オフとEVO2023のメイントーナメント種目の『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年08月02日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（8月2日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

EVO2023のメイントーナメント種目でもある『月姫』のスピンオフ格闘ゲーム

50％オフとEVO2023のメイントーナメント種目の『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
割引率：50％
価格：3740円（8月11日まで）
メーカー：ラセングル
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1372280/MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA/

©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA

ロボット技術が発展した架空のロシアを舞台にしたSF-FPS

50％オフとEVO2023のメイントーナメント種目の『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Atomic Heart
割引率：34％
価格：5808円（8月8日まで）
メーカー：Focus Entertainment／4Divinity
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/Atomic_Heart/

© 2022 Atomic Heart, the game developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment. Atomic Heart and Mundfish are registered trademarks of Slimao Limited dba Mundfish. Focus Entertainment and its logos are registered trademarks of Focus Entertainment. All other trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.

「モンハンライズ」の世界をフルで楽しめるお得なセット製品！

50％オフとEVO2023のメイントーナメント種目の『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：モンスターハンターライズ + サンブレイク
割引率：34％
価格：3953円（8月8日まで）
メーカー：カプコン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/sub/692569/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1～10人でプレイできるサバイバルとアクションRPGを融合したスリリングなゲーム！

50％オフとEVO2023のメイントーナメント種目の『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：トライブス オブ ミッドガルド
割引率：66％
価格：697円（8月4日まで）
メーカー：Gearbox Publishing
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/858820/_/

© 2021 Norsfell Games Inc. Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logo are registered trademarks, and the Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC.

『CoD』最新作がお買い得！ 『Call of Duty: Warzone』にもアクセス可能だ

タイトル：CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II
割引率：45％
価格：5324円（8月4日まで）
メーカー：アクティビジョン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/sub/783411/

© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFAREおよびCALL OF DUTY WARZONEはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.

