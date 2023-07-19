ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（7月19日13時調べ）

https://store.steampowered.com/

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

非常に好評なエイリアンの侵略に対抗する非対称戦争シミュレーション

・タイトル：Xenonauts 2【早期アクセスゲーム】

・割引率：25％

・価格：3735円（7月26日まで）

・メーカー：Hooded Horse

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/538030/Xenonauts_2/

8人の旅人の物語を描くRPG「オクトパストラベラー」シリーズ第2弾

・タイトル：オクトパストラベラー II

・割引率：25％

・価格：5850円（7月20日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1971650/_II/

夏と言えばサメ！サメになってあらゆるものを喰らいつくせ!!

・タイトル：Maneater

・割引率：65％

・価格：1463円（7月25日まで）

・メーカー：Tripwire Interactive

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/629820/Maneater/

手に汗握るドッグファイトが好評な人気フライトシューティング

・タイトル：ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

・割引率：80％

・価格：1672円（7月25日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN/

『GTAV』のすべてが詰まったデラックス版

・タイトル：『グランド・セフト・オートV』プレミアム・エディション

・割引率：64％

・価格：2121円

・メーカー：ロックスター・ゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/5699/V/

