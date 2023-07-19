  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023July

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第51回

『オクトパストラベラーII』は本日の日付を越えた深夜に終了！

25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年07月19日 19時20分更新

文● ASCII

25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（7月19日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

非常に好評なエイリアンの侵略に対抗する非対称戦争シミュレーション

25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Xenonauts 2【早期アクセスゲーム】
割引率：25％
価格：3735円（7月26日まで）
メーカー：Hooded Horse
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/538030/Xenonauts_2/

Copyright Goldhawk Interactive 2018

8人の旅人の物語を描くRPG「オクトパストラベラー」シリーズ第2弾

25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：オクトパストラベラー II
割引率：25％
価格：5850円（7月20日まで）
メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1971650/_II/

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

夏と言えばサメ！サメになってあらゆるものを喰らいつくせ!!

25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Maneater
割引率：65％
価格：1463円（7月25日まで）
メーカー：Tripwire Interactive
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/629820/Maneater/

Maneater© 2021 Tripwire Interactive. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998 – 2021, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.

手に汗握るドッグファイトが好評な人気フライトシューティング

25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
割引率：80％
価格：1672円（7月25日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN/

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
©2019 DigitalGlobe, Inc., a Maxar company.
All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

『GTAV』のすべてが詰まったデラックス版

25％オフの『Xenonauts 2』に注目！非常に好評な非対称戦争シミュレーション【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：『グランド・セフト・オートV』プレミアム・エディション
割引率：64％
価格：2121円
メーカー：ロックスター・ゲームス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/bundle/5699/V/

Rockstar Games, Inc. ©2005-20. Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption, and R* are marks/logos/copyrights of Take-Two Interactive. All other marks and trademarks are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Use of this game is governed by the EULA available at www.rockstargames.com/eula. Some game features, including Grand Theft Auto Online, require internet connection. Rockstar does not guarantee the availability of online features, such as in-game purchases, multiplayer, or downloadable content, at any time including at launch. All online features are subject to the terms available at www.rockstargames.com/legal. This game requires Social Club account registration; additional bonus content may require single-use serial code or additional fees. Social Club account and bonus content are non-transferrable. Rockstar reserves the right to modify or discontinue the availability of any game features at its discretion without notice. For info, customer service and tech support, visit www.rockstar.com/support. This game is fictional; any similarities to real-world places, people, or entities is coincidental and does not imply any third-party sponsorship or endorsement of game content.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています