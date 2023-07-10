  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】
毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング

第49回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

第49回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

2023年07月10日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、『ストリートファイター6』が8週連続で1位に！　『エーペックスレジェンズ』や『ペルソナ5 ザ・ロイヤル』『ELDEN RING』と先週の上位勢が今週も2位～4位にランクイン。

　セール＆アニメのブーストがあったためか、「ライザのアトリエ」の1作目と最新作の3作目が同時ランクインしている点も注目したい。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年7月10日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『ペルソナ5 ザ・ロイヤル』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●セガ（アトラス）
●発売中
●4606円（7月14日まで40％オフ、以降は7678円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 ROYAL are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

4.『ELDEN RING』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●6468円（7月14日まで30％オフ、以降は9240円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

5.『ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●4290円（7月14日まで50％オフ、以降は8580円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

6.『ライザのアトリエ3 ～終わりの錬金術士と秘密の鍵～』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●6435円（7月14日まで25％オフ、以降は8580円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1999770/_/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

7.『BattleBit Remastered』【早期アクセスゲーム】

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●SgtOkiDoki
●発売中
●2100円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/671860/BattleBit_Remastered/

© SgtOkiDoki

8.『信長の野望・新生』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●1万780円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1336980/_/

Illustrated by Keiji Hida
© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

9.『デッドバイデイライト』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●Behaviour Interactive
●発売中
●792円（7月14日まで60％オフ、以降は1980円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

10.『MONSTER HUNTER RISE』

『スト6』が今週もトップ！セール中の「ライザのアトリエ」2作もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●1596円（7月14日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

