『逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション』や『SAO: Fatal Bullet』などの名作もお安く！
75％オフで『BIOHAZARD RE:3』が997円に！カプコン40周年記念セールが実施中【Steam今週のセール情報】
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（6月7日13時調べ）
“追われる恐怖”を描く『バイオハザード3』のリメイク版！
・タイトル：BIOHAZARD RE:3
・割引率：75％
・価格：997円（6月21日まで）
・メーカー：カプコン
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/952060/BIOHAZARD_RE3/
「逆転裁判」の初期三部作がまとめて楽しめるセレクション作！
・タイトル：逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション
・割引率：67％
・価格：986円（6月21日まで）
・メーカー：カプコン
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/787480/_123/
《ガンゲイル・オンライン》を舞台にしたTPSRPG！キリトたちの戦友として生き抜き、英雄を目指せ
・タイトル：Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
・割引率：80％
・価格：1056円（6月13日まで）
・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/626690/Sword_Art_Online_Fatal_Bullet/
マイケル・ジョーダン選手の功績を辿る「Jordanチャレンジ」を搭載！
・タイトル：NBA 2K23
・割引率：75％
・価格：3520円（6月13日まで）
・メーカー：2K
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1919590/NBA_2K23/
テレビ番組や配信などでも人気のアクションゲームがお安く！最大8人でのマルチプレイも楽しめる
・タイトル：Human: Fall Flat
・割引率：70％
・価格：615円（6月8日まで）
・メーカー：Curve Games
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/477160/Human_Fall_Flat/
