ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（6月7日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

“追われる恐怖”を描く『バイオハザード3』のリメイク版！

・タイトル：BIOHAZARD RE:3

・割引率：75％

・価格：997円（6月21日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/952060/BIOHAZARD_RE3/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 1999, 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

「逆転裁判」の初期三部作がまとめて楽しめるセレクション作！

・タイトル：逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション

・割引率：67％

・価格：986円（6月21日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/787480/_123/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2014, 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

《ガンゲイル・オンライン》を舞台にしたTPSRPG！キリトたちの戦友として生き抜き、英雄を目指せ

・タイトル：Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

・割引率：80％

・価格：1056円（6月13日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/626690/Sword_Art_Online_Fatal_Bullet/

©2016 川原礫／ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ アスキー・メディアワークス刊／SAO MOVIE Project

©KEIICHI SIGSAWA/REKI KAWAHARA

©2018 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

マイケル・ジョーダン選手の功績を辿る「Jordanチャレンジ」を搭載！

・タイトル：NBA 2K23

・割引率：75％

・価格：3520円（6月13日まで）

・メーカー：2K

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1919590/NBA_2K23/

© 2005-2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 2K, the 2K logo, and Take-Two Interactive Software are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and NBA member team identifications are the intellectual property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams. © 2022 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Officially licensed product of the National Basketball Players Association. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

テレビ番組や配信などでも人気のアクションゲームがお安く！最大8人でのマルチプレイも楽しめる

・タイトル：Human: Fall Flat

・割引率：70％

・価格：615円（6月8日まで）

・メーカー：Curve Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/477160/Human_Fall_Flat/

Human: Fall Flat ™ & © No Brakes Games. Licensed by Curve Digital.