ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月31日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『アイマス』家庭用最新作のデジタルデラックスエディションがお安く！

・タイトル：アイドルマスター スターリットシーズン デジタルデラックスエディション

・割引率：50％

・価格：6875円（6月3日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1046480/_/

©窪岡俊之 ©2021 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

数々の受賞歴を誇る、テクノロジーの発達した近未来の世界を舞台にしたADV

・タイトル：『Detroit: Become Human』

・割引率：50％

・価格：1995円（6月6日まで）

・メーカー：Quantic Dream

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

暴走したAIや巨大イモータルを相手に戦場を飛び回るハイスピードメカアクション！

・タイトル：DAEMON X MACHINA（デモンエクスマキナ）

・割引率：60％

・価格：2631円（6月3日まで）

・メーカー：XSEED Games、Marvelous USA、Marvelous

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1167450/DAEMON_X_MACHINA/

© 2020 Marvelous Inc. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.

DAEMON X MACHINA uses Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine,Copyright 1998 – 2020, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.

This product includes typefaces solely developed by DynaComware.

Special Thanks : Fontworks Inc.

Noto Fonts © Google Inc. Licensed under SIL Open Font License 1.1.

世界中で人気を博す音楽ゲームの最新作！ 世界的に有名な最新人気アーティストの楽曲でも遊べる

・タイトル：DJMAX RESPECT V

・割引率：80％

・価格：996円（6月6日まで）

・メーカー：NEOWIZ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/960170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V/

© NEOWIZ All rights reserved.

細部まで丁寧に作り込まれ、圧倒的好評を獲得する横スクロール2DアクションRPG！

・タイトル：ASTLIBRA Revision

・割引率：20％

・価格：2056円（6月6日まで）

・メーカー：WhisperGames

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1718570/ASTLIBRA_Revision/

©KEIZO