  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023June

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  50％オフと『アイマス スターリットシーズン』がお買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第44回

音楽ゲーム『DJMAX』最新作や高い評価を得ている『Detroit: Become Human』など注目タイトルもどっさり

50％オフと『アイマス スターリットシーズン』がお買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年05月31日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月31日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『アイマス』家庭用最新作のデジタルデラックスエディションがお安く！

タイトル：アイドルマスター スターリットシーズン デジタルデラックスエディション
割引率：50％
価格：6875円（6月3日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1046480/_/

©窪岡俊之 ©2021 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

数々の受賞歴を誇る、テクノロジーの発達した近未来の世界を舞台にしたADV

タイトル：『Detroit: Become Human』
割引率：50％
価格：1995円（6月6日まで）
メーカー：Quantic Dream
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

暴走したAIや巨大イモータルを相手に戦場を飛び回るハイスピードメカアクション！

タイトル：DAEMON X MACHINA（デモンエクスマキナ）
割引率：60％
価格：2631円（6月3日まで）
メーカー：XSEED Games、Marvelous USA、Marvelous
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1167450/DAEMON_X_MACHINA/

© 2020 Marvelous Inc. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.
DAEMON X MACHINA uses Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine,Copyright 1998 – 2020, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.
This product includes typefaces solely developed by DynaComware.
Special Thanks : Fontworks Inc.
Noto Fonts © Google Inc. Licensed under SIL Open Font License 1.1.

世界中で人気を博す音楽ゲームの最新作！　世界的に有名な最新人気アーティストの楽曲でも遊べる

タイトル：DJMAX RESPECT V
割引率：80％
価格：996円（6月6日まで）
メーカー：NEOWIZ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/960170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V/

© NEOWIZ All rights reserved.

細部まで丁寧に作り込まれ、圧倒的好評を獲得する横スクロール2DアクションRPG！

タイトル：ASTLIBRA Revision
割引率：20％
価格：2056円（6月6日まで）
メーカー：WhisperGames
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1718570/ASTLIBRA_Revision/

©KEIZO

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています