ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（4月17日13時調べ）

『Fallout 4』のDLCなど全部入り版がお買い得！

・タイトル：Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

・割引率：75％

・価格：1101円（4月20日まで）

・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

世界での販売累計本数が1900万を達成したシリーズ屈指の人気作！

・タイトル：モンスターハンター：ワールド

・割引率：67％

・価格：986円（4月30日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

機械が人間よりも知的な存在となってしまった近未来の世界が舞台のSFアドベンチャー

・タイトル：Detroit: Become Human

・割引率：60％

・価格：1800円（4月23日まで）

・メーカー：Quantic Dream

宇宙の辺境を探索して、アーティファクトや資源を発見して宇宙の謎を紐解こう

・タイトル：ASTRONEER

・割引率：60％

・価格：1400円（4月23日まで）

・メーカー：System Era Softworks

『Left 4 Dead』シリーズの制作陣によるスリリングな協力型FPS

・タイトル：Back 4 Blood

・割引率：90％

・価格：858円（4月23日まで）

・メーカー：ワーナーゲーム

