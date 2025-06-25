ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（6月25日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

「スター・ウォーズ」の戦場でヒーローになろう！ 人気再熱でSteam同接が3万5000人超えを記録

・タイトル：STAR WARS バトルフロント II： Celebration Edition

・割引率：90％

・価格：420円（2025年6月27日まで）

・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ

独特な世界観が人気のアクションRPG！ 開発はアクションに定評のあるプラチナゲームズが手がける

・タイトル：『NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition』

・割引率：60％

・価格：2112円（2025年6月27日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

最新作の『VII』も好評発売中！ 未プレイの人はこちらも要チェックだ

・タイトル：シド マイヤーズ シヴィライゼーションVI

・割引率：95％

・価格：350円（2025年6月27日まで）

・メーカー：2K／Aspyr (Mac)／Aspyr (Linux)

「鉄拳」シリーズ最新作！ シーズン2のキャラクターも続々参戦中

・タイトル：鉄拳8

・割引率：50％

・価格：3960円（2025年6月27日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

アニメ化も決定したSF人狼ゲーム！ 宇宙船の乗員の1人となり、議論と投票を通じて生き残ろう

・タイトル：グノーシア

・割引率：30％

・価格：1925円（2025年6月27日まで）

・メーカー：PLAYISM

