ゲーム  >  50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第144回

『Alan Wake』や『BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle』など、人気作もお安く！

50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

2025年06月04日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（6月4日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

アクティビジョンのパブリッシャセールでフロム・ソフトウェアとタッグを組んだ死にゲーがお買い得！

50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
割引率：50％
価格：4180円（2025年6月13日まで）
メーカー：アクティビジョン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.

リメイク版も好評！ 心理スリラーなアクションアドベンチャーの原点に触れてみよう

50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Alan Wake
割引率：80％
価格：340円（2025年6月10日まで）
メーカー：Remedy Entertainment
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/108710/Alan_Wake/

Copyright 2010 Remedy Entertainment Plc. All Rights Reserved. Alan Wake is a registered trademark of Remedy Entertainment Plc.

「遊戯王」の歴代デュエリストたちが集結！ オンライン対戦も楽しめる対戦型カードゲーム

50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：『遊戯王デュエルモンスターズ レガシー・オブ・ザ・デュエリスト：リンク・エボリューション』
割引率：75％
価格：825円（2025年6月16日まで）
メーカー：KONAMI
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1150640/_/

©高橋和希 スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・NAS
©2016 Konami Digital Entertainment

「BLAZBLUE」や「P4U」など、7つの人気作がクロスオーバーした「2on2」のタッグバトル！

50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
割引率：80％
価格：760円（2025年6月9日まで）
メーカー：アークシステムワークス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/702890/BlazBlue_Cross_Tag_Battle/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS
©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.
© FRENCH-BREAD
©2019 Rooster Teeth Productions, LLC.
©Team ARCANA
©2015 Marvelous Inc.
© SUBTLE STYLE

『TES IV』のリマスター作が早くもセールに登場！ シリーズのセールが開催中

50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
割引率：20％
価格：5544円（2025年6月6日まで）
メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2623190/The_Elder_Scrolls_IV_Oblivion_Remastered/

© 2025 ZeniMax. ZeniMax, Bethesda Game Studios, The Elder Scrolls, and Oblivion are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています