ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（6月4日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

アクティビジョンのパブリッシャセールでフロム・ソフトウェアとタッグを組んだ死にゲーがお買い得！

・タイトル：Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

・割引率：50％

・価格：4180円（2025年6月13日まで）

・メーカー：アクティビジョン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.

リメイク版も好評！ 心理スリラーなアクションアドベンチャーの原点に触れてみよう

・タイトル：Alan Wake

・割引率：80％

・価格：340円（2025年6月10日まで）

・メーカー：Remedy Entertainment

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/108710/Alan_Wake/

Copyright 2010 Remedy Entertainment Plc. All Rights Reserved. Alan Wake is a registered trademark of Remedy Entertainment Plc.

「遊戯王」の歴代デュエリストたちが集結！ オンライン対戦も楽しめる対戦型カードゲーム

・タイトル：『遊戯王デュエルモンスターズ レガシー・オブ・ザ・デュエリスト：リンク・エボリューション』

・割引率：75％

・価格：825円（2025年6月16日まで）

・メーカー：KONAMI

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150640/_/

©高橋和希 スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・NAS

©2016 Konami Digital Entertainment

「BLAZBLUE」や「P4U」など、7つの人気作がクロスオーバーした「2on2」のタッグバトル！

・タイトル：BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

・割引率：80％

・価格：760円（2025年6月9日まで）

・メーカー：アークシステムワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/702890/BlazBlue_Cross_Tag_Battle/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

© FRENCH-BREAD

©2019 Rooster Teeth Productions, LLC.

©Team ARCANA

©2015 Marvelous Inc.

© SUBTLE STYLE

『TES IV』のリマスター作が早くもセールに登場！ シリーズのセールが開催中

・タイトル：The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

・割引率：20％

・価格：5544円（2025年6月6日まで）

・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2623190/The_Elder_Scrolls_IV_Oblivion_Remastered/

© 2025 ZeniMax. ZeniMax, Bethesda Game Studios, The Elder Scrolls, and Oblivion are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved.