『Alan Wake』や『BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle』など、人気作もお安く！
50％オフで『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』がお買い得！アクティビジョンのパブリッシャーセールが開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】
2025年06月04日 18時00分更新
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（6月4日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
アクティビジョンのパブリッシャセールでフロム・ソフトウェアとタッグを組んだ死にゲーがお買い得！
・タイトル：Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
・割引率：50％
・価格：4180円（2025年6月13日まで）
・メーカー：アクティビジョン
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/
©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.
リメイク版も好評！ 心理スリラーなアクションアドベンチャーの原点に触れてみよう
・タイトル：Alan Wake
・割引率：80％
・価格：340円（2025年6月10日まで）
・メーカー：Remedy Entertainment
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/108710/Alan_Wake/
Copyright 2010 Remedy Entertainment Plc. All Rights Reserved. Alan Wake is a registered trademark of Remedy Entertainment Plc.
「遊戯王」の歴代デュエリストたちが集結！ オンライン対戦も楽しめる対戦型カードゲーム
・タイトル：『遊戯王デュエルモンスターズ レガシー・オブ・ザ・デュエリスト：リンク・エボリューション』
・割引率：75％
・価格：825円（2025年6月16日まで）
・メーカー：KONAMI
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150640/_/
©高橋和希 スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・NAS
©2016 Konami Digital Entertainment
「BLAZBLUE」や「P4U」など、7つの人気作がクロスオーバーした「2on2」のタッグバトル！
・タイトル：BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
・割引率：80％
・価格：760円（2025年6月9日まで）
・メーカー：アークシステムワークス
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/702890/BlazBlue_Cross_Tag_Battle/
© ARC SYSTEM WORKS
©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.
© FRENCH-BREAD
©2019 Rooster Teeth Productions, LLC.
©Team ARCANA
©2015 Marvelous Inc.
© SUBTLE STYLE
『TES IV』のリマスター作が早くもセールに登場！ シリーズのセールが開催中
・タイトル：The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
・割引率：20％
・価格：5544円（2025年6月6日まで）
・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2623190/The_Elder_Scrolls_IV_Oblivion_Remastered/
© 2025 ZeniMax. ZeniMax, Bethesda Game Studios, The Elder Scrolls, and Oblivion are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved.
