今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、Cygamesの無料プレイゲーム『Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond』が1位を獲得。新たな無料ゲームの定番となるか？ 2位にはフロム・ソフトウェアの『エルデンリング ナイトレイン』が、3位にはソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『Stellar Blade』がランクインしている。

以降は先週発売の新作タイトルやセールタイトルが並ぶが、5位の『REMATCH』に注目。同作は発売初日でプレイヤー数が100万人を突破するなど、ゲームファンの人気を集めている。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年6月23日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond』

●Cygames

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2584990/Shadowverse_Worlds_Beyond/

©Cygames, Inc.

2.『エルデンリング ナイトレイン』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●5720円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2622380/ELDEN_RING_NIGHTREIGN/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2025 FromSoftware, Inc.

3.『Stellar Blade』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●7980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3489700/Stellar_Blade/

© 2025 SHIFT UP Corporation. All rights reserved. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2025 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『REMATCH』

●Sloclap／Kepler Interactive

●発売中

●3700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138720/REMATCH/

Rematch ©2024 Sloclap SAS. “Rematch”, “Sloclap” and the Sloclap logo are all brands of Sloclap SAS. Developed and published by Sloclap SAS, a member of Kepler Interactive. All rights reserved.

6.『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』

●レベルファイブ

●発売中

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2993780/i/

©LEVEL5 Inc.

7.『RAIDOU Remastered: 超力兵団奇譚』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●6578円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288350/RAIDOU_Remastered/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS and the ATLUS logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. SEGA, the SEGA logo and RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

8.『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●3380円（6月27日まで50％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.

TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

9.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●4990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

10.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive

●発売中

●792円（6月27日まで60％オフ、以降は1980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2024 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.