今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『Stellar Blade』が1位。ユーザー評価も非常に好評となっている。2位にはフロム・ソフトウェアの『エルデンリング ナイトレイン』が、3位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、今週発売のアトラスの『RAIDOU Remastered: 超力兵団奇譚』が8位に。9位には迫力の映像が話題を呼んだSF映画が原作のFuncomの『Dune: Awakening デューン：アウェイクニング』が、10位にはSloclap／Kepler Interactiveのサッカーゲーム『REMATCH』が登場している。

そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年6月16日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Stellar Blade』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●7980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3489700/Stellar_Blade/

© 2025 SHIFT UP Corporation. All rights reserved. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

2.『エルデンリング ナイトレイン』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●5720円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2622380/ELDEN_RING_NIGHTREIGN/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2025 FromSoftware, Inc.

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2025 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』

●レベルファイブ

●発売中

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2993780/i/

©LEVEL5 Inc.

5.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●4990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

6.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』

●KURO GAMES

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/

Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7.『龍の国 ルーンファクトリー』

●XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／Marvelous Europe

●発売中

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2864560/_/

©2024 Marvelous Inc.

8.『RAIDOU Remastered: 超力兵団奇譚』

●セガ（アトラス）

●2025年6月19日発売予定

●6578円

デジタルデラックス版：8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288350/RAIDOU_Remastered/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS and the ATLUS logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. SEGA, the SEGA logo and RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

9.『Dune: Awakening デューン：アウェイクニング』

●Funcom

●発売中

●4990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172710/Dune_Awakening/

DUNE: AWAKENING TM & © 2025 Legendary. DUNE, DUNE: AWAKENING, LEGENDARY, and the Knot logo are registered trademarks of Legendary. Used with permission by Funcom. All Rights Reserved. Funcom and the Funcom logo are trademarks of Funcom Oslo AS.

10.『REMATCH』

●Sloclap／Kepler Interactive

●2025年6月19日発売予定

●3700円

Pro Edition：4900円

Elite Edition：6100円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138720/REMATCH/

Rematch ©2024 Sloclap SAS. “Rematch”, “Sloclap” and the Sloclap logo are all brands of Sloclap SAS. Developed and published by Sloclap SAS, a member of Kepler Interactive. All rights reserved.

※Pro EditionとElite Editionはアドバンスドアクセスで本日6月16日よりプレイ可能。