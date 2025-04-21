今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、4月24日発売のSNKの『餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves』が1位に。ダウンロード版は3日間のアーリーアクセスで予約すればすぐに遊べる。2位にはカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が、3位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、4位にEleventh Hour Gamesのハック＆スラッシュ系アクションRPG『Last Epoch』が登場している。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年4月21日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves』

●カプコン

●2025年4月24日発売

●7920円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2492040/_City_of_the_Wolves/

© SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『Last Epoch』

●Eleventh Hour Games

●発売中

●3900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/899770/Last_Epoch/

© 2024 Eleventh Hour Games, Inc.

5.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

6.『星の翼』

●盛天游戏

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2764370/_/

© SINGAPORE SHENGTIAN NETWORK TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD

7.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

8.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

9.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games

●発売中

●4642円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

© Grinding Gear Games

10.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive

●発売中

●1980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2024 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.