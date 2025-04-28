今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、フランスのゲームスタジオであるSandfall Interactive開発、イギリスのゲームパブリッシャーであるKepler Interactive発売のRPG『Clair Obscur: Expedition 33』が1位。PS5のパッケージ版は売り切れ店が続出するほど注目を集めている。

2位は名作オープンワールドRPGのリマスター作となるベセスダ・ソフトワークスの『The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered』が、3位は人気が続くカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、1位と2位の2作のほかに、4位にアニプレックス発売の新感覚のアドベンチャー×シミュレーションRPG『HUNDRED LINE -最終防衛学園-』が、7位にニトロプラスのメカ少女をカスタマイズして戦う3Dアクションゲーム『Dolls Nest』が初登場。ランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年4月28日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Clair Obscur: Expedition 33』

●Kepler Interactive

●発売中

●6732円（5月2日までスペシャルプロモーションで10％オフ、以降は7480円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903340/Clair_Obscur_Expedition_33/

Developed by Sandfall Interactive. Published by Kepler Interactive. All rights reserved.

2.『The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered』

●ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

●発売中

●6930円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2623190/The_Elder_Scrolls_IV_Oblivion_Remastered/

© 2025 ZeniMax. ZeniMax, Bethesda Game Studios, The Elder Scrolls, and Oblivion are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved.

3.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

4.『HUNDRED LINE -最終防衛学園-』

●アニプレックス

●発売中

●7700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3014080/HUNDRED_LINE/

©Aniplex, TooKyo Games

5.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

6.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

7.『Dolls Nest（ドールズネスト）』

●ニトロプラス

●発売中

●2160円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1839430/Dolls_Nest/

©2025 NITRO PLUS

8.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

9.『DJMAX RESPECT V』

●NEOWIZ

●発売中

●996円（4月29日13時ごろまで80％オフ、以降は4980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/960170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V/

© NEOWIZ All rights reserved.

10.『ペルソナ３ リロード』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●4840円（5月9日まで50％オフ、以降は9680円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161700/3/

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.