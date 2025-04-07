今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、無料タイトルアップデート第1弾が配信されたカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位に。2位には同じくカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が登場。3位には「東京喰種トーキョーグール」とのコラボチャプター配信で盛り上がるBehaviour Interactiveの『デッドバイデイライト』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、10位にCE-Asia発売の終末サイファイARPG『AI LIMIT 無限機兵』が初登場。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年4月7日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

3.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive

●発売中

●792円（2025年4月16日まで60％オフ、以降は1980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2024 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games

●発売中

●4642円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

© Grinding Gear Games

6.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

7.『inZOI』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●KRAFTON

●発売中

●4480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2456740/inZOI/

© inZOI Studio

8.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

9.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

10.『AI LIMIT 無限機兵』

●CE-Asia

●発売中

●4257円（2025年4月10日まで10％オフ、以降は4730円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2407270/AI_LIMIT/

© 2024 AI Limit. Developed by Sense Games and Published by CE-Asia. AI Limit, CE-Asia, Sense Games and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks. All rights reserved.