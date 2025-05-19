今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、今週発売のレベルファイブの『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位にランクアップ。2位はEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位はフロム・ソフトウェアの『ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN』となっている。

新作タイトルとしては、4位に予約の始まったソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『Stellar Blade』が、9位にSlormite Studiosの不条理かつ壮大な世界観のアクションRPG『The Slormancer』がランクインしている。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年5月19日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』

●レベルファイブ

●2025年5月22日発売予定

●7678円

デジタルデラックスエディション：8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2993780/i/

©LEVEL5 Inc.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2025 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●2025年5月30日発売予定

●5720円

Deluxe Edition：7480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2622380/ELDEN_RING_NIGHTREIGN/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2025 FromSoftware, Inc.

4.『Stellar Blade』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●2025年6月12日発売予定

●7980円

Complete Edition：9980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3489700/Stellar_Blade/

© 2025 SHIFT UP Corporation. All rights reserved. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

5.『サイバーパンク2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●3511円（5月26日まで60％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

6.『Clair Obscur: Expedition 33』

●Kepler Interactive

●発売中

●7480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903340/Clair_Obscur_Expedition_33/

Developed by Sandfall Interactive. Published by Kepler Interactive. All rights reserved.

7.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●4990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

8.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』

●KURO GAMES

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/

Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

9.『The Slormancer』

●Slormite Studios／Abiding Bridge

●発売中

●1725円（5月21日まで25％オフ、以降は2300円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1104280/The_Slormancer/

© Slormite Studios

10.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM