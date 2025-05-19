ゲーム  >  発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】
発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

2025年05月19日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、今週発売のレベルファイブの『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位にランクアップ。2位はEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位はフロム・ソフトウェアの『ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN』となっている。

　新作タイトルとしては、4位に予約の始まったソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『Stellar Blade』が、9位にSlormite Studiosの不条理かつ壮大な世界観のアクションRPG『The Slormancer』がランクインしている。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年5月19日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●レベルファイブ
●2025年5月22日発売予定
●7678円
　デジタルデラックスエディション：8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2993780/i/

©LEVEL5 Inc.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2025 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●2025年5月30日発売予定
●5720円
　Deluxe Edition：7480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2622380/ELDEN_RING_NIGHTREIGN/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2025 FromSoftware, Inc.

4.『Stellar Blade』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●2025年6月12日発売予定
●7980円
　Complete Edition：9980円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3489700/Stellar_Blade/

© 2025 SHIFT UP Corporation. All rights reserved. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

5.『サイバーパンク2077』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●3511円（5月26日まで60％オフ、以降は8778円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

6.『Clair Obscur: Expedition 33』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●Kepler Interactive
●発売中
●7480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903340/Clair_Obscur_Expedition_33/

Developed by Sandfall Interactive. Published by Kepler Interactive. All rights reserved.

7.『ストリートファイター6』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●4990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

8.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●KURO GAMES
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/

Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

9.『The Slormancer』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●Slormite Studios／Abiding Bridge
●発売中
●1725円（5月21日まで25％オフ、以降は2300円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1104280/The_Slormancer/

© Slormite Studios

10.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●9900円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

■関連サイト

