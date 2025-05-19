毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
発売迫る『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位に！ファンタジー世界で自由に生活を送ろう【Steamランキング】
2025年05月19日 18時00分更新
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、今週発売のレベルファイブの『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』が1位にランクアップ。2位はEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位はフロム・ソフトウェアの『ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN』となっている。
新作タイトルとしては、4位に予約の始まったソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの『Stellar Blade』が、9位にSlormite Studiosの不条理かつ壮大な世界観のアクションRPG『The Slormancer』がランクインしている。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。
※2025年5月19日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
1.『ファンタジーライフｉ グルグルの竜と時をぬすむ少女』
●レベルファイブ
●2025年5月22日発売予定
●7678円
デジタルデラックスエディション：8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2993780/i/
©LEVEL5 Inc.
2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2025 Electronic Arts Inc.
3.『ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN』
●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●2025年5月30日発売予定
●5720円
Deluxe Edition：7480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2622380/ELDEN_RING_NIGHTREIGN/
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2025 FromSoftware, Inc.
4.『Stellar Blade』
●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●2025年6月12日発売予定
●7980円
Complete Edition：9980円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3489700/Stellar_Blade/
© 2025 SHIFT UP Corporation. All rights reserved. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
5.『サイバーパンク2077』
●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●3511円（5月26日まで60％オフ、以降は8778円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/
CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
6.『Clair Obscur: Expedition 33』
●Kepler Interactive
●発売中
●7480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903340/Clair_Obscur_Expedition_33/
Developed by Sandfall Interactive. Published by Kepler Interactive. All rights reserved.
7.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●4990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
8.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』
●KURO GAMES
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/
Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
9.『The Slormancer』
●Slormite Studios／Abiding Bridge
●発売中
●1725円（5月21日まで25％オフ、以降は2300円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1104280/The_Slormancer/
© Slormite Studios
10.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』
●カプコン
●発売中
●9900円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/
©CAPCOM
