今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、カプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位をキープ！ 2位にはKONAMIの無料ゲーム『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』が、3位にはPhoenixxのVtuber“白上フブキ”が主人公のハイスピードなドットアクションゲーム『FUBUKI ～zero in on Holoearth～ HOLOLIVE ALTERNATIVE』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、10位に2P Games発売／Double Cross開発のカード要素を取り入れたシミュレーション＋ストーリーゲーム『スルタンのゲーム』が初登場。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年4月14日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『FUBUKI ～zero in on Holoearth～ HOLOLIVE ALTERNATIVE』

●Phoenixx

●発売中

●1258円（2025年4月27日までリリース記念セールで15％オフ、以降は1480円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3446990/FUBUKI_zero_in_on_Holoearth_HOLOLIVE_ALTERNATIVE/

© 2016 COVER Corp. ©PEPOSOFT

Published by Phoenixx Inc.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

6.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive

●発売中

●792円（2025年4月16日まで60％オフ、以降は1980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2024 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

7.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games

●発売中

●4642円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

© Grinding Gear Games

8.『メタファー：リファンタジオ』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●6914円（2025年4月16日まで30％オフ、以降は9878円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679460/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA.

9.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

10.『スルタンのゲーム』

●2P Games

●発売中

●2800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3117820/_/

© Double Cross