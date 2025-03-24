今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、今週もカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位！ 2位にはコーエーテクモゲームスの「アトリエ」シリーズ最新作『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』、3位には絶賛セール中のカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』がランクイン。

5位にはユービーアイソフトの『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』、8位にはバンダイナムコエンターテインメントの『BLEACH Rebirth of Souls』、そして9位には今週発売のコーエーテクモゲームスの『Winning Post 10 2025』と、新作タイトルが登場している。

そのほか、ランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年3月24日13時調べ。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3123410/_/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

3.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3995円（3月25日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』

●ユービーアイソフト

●発売中

●9790円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3159330/_/

© 2025 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

6.『オーバーウォッチ 2』

●ブリザード・エンターテイメント

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357570/_2/

©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

7.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

8.『BLEACH Rebirth of Souls』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●8360円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1689620/BLEACH_Rebirth_of_Souls/

©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

9.『Winning Post 10 2025』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●2025年3月27日発売

●1万780円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3187290/Winning_Post_10_2025/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

10.『サイバーパンク2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●3511円（3月21日まで60％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.