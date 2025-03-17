今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、発売してから常に上位をキープするカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位。2位には体験版の配信が始まったコーエーテクモゲームスの『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』、3位にはセールで50％オフのカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が登場している。

4位の『ELDEN RING』、5位の『サイバーパンク2077』、7位の『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』、8位の『デッドバイデイライト』、9位の『Undertale』と、ほかにも多数のセールタイトルがランクイン。ランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年3月17日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●2025年3月21日発売

●ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～ with Pre-purchase Bonus……9680円

ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～ Digital Deluxe with Pre-purchase Bonus……1万1110円

ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～ Digital Deluxe with Season Pass with Pre-purchase Bonus……1万5620円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3123410/_/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

3.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3995円（3月25日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

4.『ELDEN RING』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●5544円（3月21日まで40％オフ、以降は9240円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

5.『サイバーパンク2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●3511円（3月21日まで60％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

6.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

7.『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●7744円（3月21日まで20％オフ、以降は9680円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2384580/_ORIGINS/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

8.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive

●発売中

●792円（3月21日まで60％オフ、以降は1980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2024 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

9.『Undertale』

●tobyfox

●発売中

●98円（3月21日まで90％オフ、以降は980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/391540/Undertale/

Undertale © Toby Fox 2015-2017

10.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment