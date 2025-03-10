今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、発売後も人気が続く『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位を獲得。2位にはコーエーテクモゲームスの『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』、3位には同じくコーエーテクモゲームスの『Rise of the Ronin』と、珍しく日本のタイトルが上位3位までを独占している。

新作タイトルとしては、『Farming Simulator 25』が6位に、『スプリット・フィクション』が9位に登場。特に後者は数々の賞を受賞した『It Takes Two』の開発陣による最新作なので、見逃せない。

そのほか、ランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年3月3日13時調べ。

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●9900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●2025年3月21日発売

●ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～ with Pre-purchase Bonus……9680円

ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～ Digital Deluxe with Season Pass with Pre-purchase Bonus……1万5620円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3123410/_/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

3.『Rise of the Ronin』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●2025年3月11日発売

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1340990/Rise_of_the_Ronin/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

4.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

5.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『Farming Simulator 25』

●Giants Software

●発売中

●7250円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2300320/Farming_Simulator_25/

© 2024 GIANTS Software GmbH. Published and developed by GIANTS Software. Farming Simulator, GIANTS Software and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GIANTS Software. All rights reserved. All manufacturers, agricultural machinery, agricultural equipment, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. The agricultural machines and equipment in this game may be different from the actual machines in shapes, colours and performance. All other names, trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners.

7.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3123410/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

8.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

9.『スプリット・フィクション』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●6900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001120/_/

© 2025 Hazelight Studios AB. 「スプリット・フィクション」(原題：Split Fiction) およびHazelightはHazelight Studios ABの商標です。EA OriginalsはElectronic Arts Inc.の商標です。

10.『Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition』

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●4180円（3月21日まで50％オフ、以降は8360円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.