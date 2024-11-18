今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続き、ついに発売となったスクウェア・エニックスのHD-2D版『ドラゴンクエストIII そして伝説へ…』が1位を獲得。2位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が、3位にはValveの『Counter-Strike 2』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、5位にGSC Game World（日本での販売はセガが担当）のサバイバルホラー最新作『S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl』が初登場。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2024年11月18日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ドラゴンクエストIII そして伝説へ…』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2701660/III/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SPIKE CHUNSOFT/SQUARE ENIX, © SUGIYAMA KOBO, ℗ SUGIYAMA KOBO

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

4.『サマナーズウォー: Sky Arena』

●Com2uS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426960/_Sky_Arena/

© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5.『S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl』

●GSC Game World／セガ

●2024年11月21日発売

●通常版：7950円

Deluxe Edition：1万499円

Ultimate Edition：1万4499円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1643320/STALKER_2_Heart_of_Chornobyl/

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl © 2024 GSC Game World Global Ltd. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a registered trademark of GSC Game World Global Ltd. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

6.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI



©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

7.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

8.『Call of Duty: Black Ops 6』

●アクティビジョン

●発売中

●9800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2933620/Call_of_Duty_Black_Ops_6/

© 2024 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS、CALL OF DUTY WARZONEおよびMODERN WARFAREはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2024 Id Software, Inc.

9.『Elin』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Lafrontier

●発売中

●2980円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2135150/Elin/

© Lafrontier

10.『ロマンシング サガ2 リベンジオブザセブン』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●6820円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455640/_2/

© SQUARE ENIX