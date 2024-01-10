『Detroit: Become Human』などのAAA級タイトルからインディーズまで高評価のタイトルがお買い得
67％オフで『逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション』がなんと986円！【Steam今週のセール情報】
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月10日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
「逆転裁判」シリーズの原点3作品を1本に収録したコレクション作！
・タイトル：逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション
・割引率：67％
・価格：986円（1月19日まで）
・メーカー：カプコン
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/787480/_123/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2014, 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
アルプスの広大なオープンワールドで、新雪が積もるコースを突っ走ろう！
・タイトル：Steep
・割引率：90％
・価格：396円（1月15日まで）
・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/460920/Steep/
© 2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.
2038年のアメリカ、デトロイドを舞台に、3人のアンドロイドを主人公にした分岐型のSFアドベンチャー
・タイトル：Detroit: Become Human
・割引率：60％
・価格：1596円（1月16日まで）
・メーカー：Quantic Dream
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/
DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.
ゾンビの黙示録を舞台にした『Left 4 Dead』と『Left 4 Dead 2』のバンドル版がお買い得！
・タイトル：LEFT 4 DEAD BUNDLE
・割引率：93％
・価格：180円（1月12日まで）
・メーカー： Valve
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/233/Left_4_Dead_Bundle/
© Valve Corporation. All rights reserved. Valve, the Valve logo, Left 4 Dead, Source, and the Source logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and / or other countries.
現実時間とともに成長する魚を育てて、夢の水槽を作り上げよう。ゆっくり遊べる放置型SLG
・タイトル：Chillquarium
・割引率：20％
・価格：560円（1月16日まで）
・メーカー：Ben Reber
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2276930/Chillquarium/
© Ben Reber
