ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月10日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

「逆転裁判」シリーズの原点3作品を1本に収録したコレクション作！

・タイトル：逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション

・割引率：67％

・価格：986円（1月19日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/787480/_123/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2014, 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

アルプスの広大なオープンワールドで、新雪が積もるコースを突っ走ろう！

・タイトル：Steep

・割引率：90％

・価格：396円（1月15日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/460920/Steep/

© 2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

2038年のアメリカ、デトロイドを舞台に、3人のアンドロイドを主人公にした分岐型のSFアドベンチャー

・タイトル：Detroit: Become Human

・割引率：60％

・価格：1596円（1月16日まで）

・メーカー：Quantic Dream

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

ゾンビの黙示録を舞台にした『Left 4 Dead』と『Left 4 Dead 2』のバンドル版がお買い得！

・タイトル：LEFT 4 DEAD BUNDLE

・割引率：93％

・価格：180円（1月12日まで）

・メーカー： Valve

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/233/Left_4_Dead_Bundle/

© Valve Corporation. All rights reserved. Valve, the Valve logo, Left 4 Dead, Source, and the Source logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and / or other countries.

現実時間とともに成長する魚を育てて、夢の水槽を作り上げよう。ゆっくり遊べる放置型SLG

・タイトル：Chillquarium

・割引率：20％

・価格：560円（1月16日まで）

・メーカー：Ben Reber

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2276930/Chillquarium/

© Ben Reber