ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  67％オフで『逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション』がなんと986円！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第75回

『Detroit: Become Human』などのAAA級タイトルからインディーズまで高評価のタイトルがお買い得

67％オフで『逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション』がなんと986円！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2024年01月10日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月10日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

「逆転裁判」シリーズの原点3作品を1本に収録したコレクション作！

タイトル：逆転裁判123 成歩堂セレクション
割引率：67％
価格：986円（1月19日まで）
メーカー：カプコン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/787480/_123/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2014, 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

アルプスの広大なオープンワールドで、新雪が積もるコースを突っ走ろう！

タイトル：Steep
割引率：90％
価格：396円（1月15日まで）
メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/460920/Steep/

© 2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

2038年のアメリカ、デトロイドを舞台に、3人のアンドロイドを主人公にした分岐型のSFアドベンチャー

タイトル：Detroit: Become Human
割引率：60％
価格：1596円（1月16日まで）
メーカー：Quantic Dream
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

ゾンビの黙示録を舞台にした『Left 4 Dead』と『Left 4 Dead 2』のバンドル版がお買い得！

タイトル：LEFT 4 DEAD BUNDLE
割引率：93％
価格：180円（1月12日まで）
メーカー： Valve
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/bundle/233/Left_4_Dead_Bundle/

© Valve Corporation. All rights reserved. Valve, the Valve logo, Left 4 Dead, Source, and the Source logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and / or other countries.

現実時間とともに成長する魚を育てて、夢の水槽を作り上げよう。ゆっくり遊べる放置型SLG

タイトル：Chillquarium
割引率：20％
価格：560円（1月16日まで）
メーカー：Ben Reber
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2276930/Chillquarium/

© Ben Reber

■関連サイト

