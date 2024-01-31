ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月31日13時調べ）

https://store.steampowered.com/

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

ベセスダ・ソフトワークスの傑作タイトル2つがまとめて楽しめるコレクション！

・タイトル：『DEATHLOOP + Ghostwire: Tokyo Bundle』

・割引率：81％

・価格：3278円（2月13日まで）

・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28931/DEATHLOOP__Ghostwire_Tokyo_Bundle/

© 2021 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Ghostwire, Tango, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 ZeniMax Media Inc. Developed in association with Arkane Studios. Deathloop, Arkane, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

アップデートで家庭用版と同等の機能を搭載！ ドット絵のナンバリング「FF」全作が遊べるお得なセット

・タイトル：FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLE

・割引率：38％

・価格：7340円（2月14日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/21478/FINAL_FANTASY_IVI_Bundle/

© 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

LOGO ILLUSTRATION: © 1991, 1992, 1994, 2006, 2007 YOSHITAKA AMANO

最新チャプターの「アラン・ウェイク」が配信中！

・タイトル：デッドバイデイライト

・割引率：60％

・価格：792円（2月11日まで）

・メーカー：Behaviour Interactive

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

広大な島を自由に駆け巡る、縦横無尽な新境地アクションアドベンチャー

・タイトル：ソニックフロンティア

・割引率：60％

・価格：2635円（2月6日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1237320/_/

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and SONIC FRONTIERS are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates.

名作SFサバイバルホラーのリメイク作！

・タイトル：Dead Space

・割引率：60％

・価格：3480円（2月13日まで）

・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1693980/Dead_Space/

© Electronic Arts Inc.