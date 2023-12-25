今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、今年のThe Game AwardsでGame of the Yearを獲得し、さらに12月21日からは日本語対応もした『バルダーズ・ゲート3』が1位を獲得。現在、Steamではウィンターセールを開催しており、本タイトルも10％オフで販売している。

2位の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』をはじめ、『ELDEN RING』など、セールもあり、名だたる人気作が多数ランクインしている。まだ遊んだことのないタイトルがあったら、チェックしてみよう。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック！

※2023年12月25日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『バルダーズ・ゲート3』

●Larian Studios

●発売中

●7649円（2024年1月5日まで10％オフ、以降は8499円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1086940/Baldurs_Gate_3/

2.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●986円（2024年1月5日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

3.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5273円（2024年1月5日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

4.『ELDEN RING』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント／フロム・ソフトウェア

●発売中

●5544円（2024年1月5日まで40％オフ、以降は9240円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

5.『モンスターハンターワールド：アイスボーン マスター・エディション』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1976円（2024年1月5日まで67％オフ、以降は5990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13013/Monster_Hunter_World_Iceborne_Master_Edition/

6.『モンスターハンターワールド：アイスボーン』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1476円（2024年1月5日まで67％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1118010/Monster_Hunter_World_Iceborne/

7.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

8.『サイバーパンク2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●4389円（2024年1月5日まで50％オフ、以降は8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

9.『EA SPORTS FC 24』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●3880円（2024年1月5日まで60％オフ、以降は9700円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2195250/EA_SPORTS_FC_24/

10.『Grand Theft Auto V』

●ロックスター・ゲームス

●発売中

●2121円（64％オフ、通常価格は5960円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/

