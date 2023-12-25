毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
D&Dが原作のファンタジーRPG『バルダーズ・ゲート3』が1位に！Steamウィンターセールで今ならお買い得【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、今年のThe Game AwardsでGame of the Yearを獲得し、さらに12月21日からは日本語対応もした『バルダーズ・ゲート3』が1位を獲得。現在、Steamではウィンターセールを開催しており、本タイトルも10％オフで販売している。
2位の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』をはじめ、『ELDEN RING』など、セールもあり、名だたる人気作が多数ランクインしている。まだ遊んだことのないタイトルがあったら、チェックしてみよう。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック！
※2023年12月25日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『バルダーズ・ゲート3』
●Larian Studios
●発売中
●7649円（2024年1月5日まで10％オフ、以降は8499円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1086940/Baldurs_Gate_3/
© 2023 Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Larian Studios is a registered trademark of Arrakis NV, affiliate of Larian Studios Games ltd. All company names, brand names, trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 Wizards of the coast. All rights reserved. Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC.
2.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
●カプコン
●発売中
●986円（2024年1月5日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
3.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●5273円（2024年1月5日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
4.『ELDEN RING』
●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント／フロム・ソフトウェア
●発売中
●5544円（2024年1月5日まで40％オフ、以降は9240円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.
5.『モンスターハンターワールド：アイスボーン マスター・エディション』
●カプコン
●発売中
●1976円（2024年1月5日まで67％オフ、以降は5990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13013/Monster_Hunter_World_Iceborne_Master_Edition/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
6.『モンスターハンターワールド：アイスボーン』
●カプコン
●発売中
●1476円（2024年1月5日まで67％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1118010/Monster_Hunter_World_Iceborne/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
7.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
8.『サイバーパンク2077』
●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●4389円（2024年1月5日まで50％オフ、以降は8778円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/
CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
9.『EA SPORTS FC 24』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●3880円（2024年1月5日まで60％オフ、以降は9700円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2195250/EA_SPORTS_FC_24/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts、EA、EA SPORTS、EA SPORTSのロゴ、EA SPORTS FC、EA SPORTS FCのロゴ、Frostbite、Frostbiteのロゴ、Ultimate Team、VOLTA FOOTBALLは、Electronic Arts Inc.の商標です。
10.『Grand Theft Auto V』
●ロックスター・ゲームス
●発売中
●2121円（64％オフ、通常価格は5960円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/
©2008 - 2015 Rockstar Games, Inc. Rockstar Games、Rockstar North、Grand Theft Auto、the GTA Five、Rockstar Games R*マークおよびロゴは、米国および他国におけるTake-Two Interactive Softwareの商標および/または登録商標です。Dolby、ドルビーおよびダブルD記号はドルビーラボラトリーズの商標です。Bink Videoを使用しています。Copyright © 1997-2012 by RAD Game Tools, Inc. のモーションシンセシステクノロジーは、NaturalMotionによって提供されています。euphoriaコードは©NaturalMotion 2008です。""NaturalMotion""、""euphoria""、NaturalMotionおよびeuphoriaロゴはNaturalMotionの商標です。ライセンスを得ています。本ソフトウェア製品には、Autodesk® Scaleform®ソフトウェア、© 2013 Autodesk, Inc.が含まれます。他のすべての商標および登録商標は個々の権利所有者に帰属します。不許複製・無断転載を禁じます。
