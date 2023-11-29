  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023December

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  84％オフで『Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen』がなんと650円！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第70回

29（ニク）の日にピッタリな『焼肉シミュレーター』もお安く！

84％オフで『Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen』がなんと650円！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年11月29日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月29日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『2』の発売日が発表された「ドラゴンズドグマ」の1作目が超お買い得！

タイトル：Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
割引率：84％
価格：650円（12月13日まで）
メーカー：カプコン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/367500/Dragons_Dogma_Dark_Arisen/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2012, 2017 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

機械の獣が大地を支配する世界を舞台に数々の謎を解き明かすアクションRPG

タイトル：Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
割引率：75％
価格：1622円（12月8日まで）
メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1151640/Horizon_Zero_Dawn_Complete_Edition/

Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition ©2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. “Horizon Zero Dawn” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

地球上に最後に残った街の指導者として市民やインフラを管理する社会サバイバルゲーム

タイトル：Frostpunk
割引率：80％
価格：680円（12月13日まで）
メーカー：11 bit studios
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/323190/Frostpunk/

© 2018 11 bit studios S.A. Frostpunk™, 11 bit studios™ and respective logos are trademarks of 11 bit studios S.A. All rights reserved.

装甲列車に乗って、兵士たちを故郷に戻すリアルタイムストラテジー

タイトル：Last Train Home
割引率：15％
価格：4394円（12月6日まで）
メーカー：THQ Nordic
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1469610/Last_Train_Home/

Last Train Home © 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Ashborne Games s.r.o.. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

焼肉を思う存分焼ける！ オンライン対戦やタイムアタックも楽しめるシミュレーター

タイトル：焼肉シミュレーター
割引率：42％
価格：290円（12月6日まで）
メーカー：SECRET CHARACTER／Flyhigh Works
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2001570/_/

©SECRET CHARACTER

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています