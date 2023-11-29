ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月29日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『2』の発売日が発表された「ドラゴンズドグマ」の1作目が超お買い得！

・タイトル：Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

・割引率：84％

・価格：650円（12月13日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/367500/Dragons_Dogma_Dark_Arisen/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2012, 2017 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

機械の獣が大地を支配する世界を舞台に数々の謎を解き明かすアクションRPG

・タイトル：Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

・割引率：75％

・価格：1622円（12月8日まで）

・メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1151640/Horizon_Zero_Dawn_Complete_Edition/

Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition ©2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. “Horizon Zero Dawn” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

地球上に最後に残った街の指導者として市民やインフラを管理する社会サバイバルゲーム

・タイトル：Frostpunk

・割引率：80％

・価格：680円（12月13日まで）

・メーカー：11 bit studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/323190/Frostpunk/

© 2018 11 bit studios S.A. Frostpunk™, 11 bit studios™ and respective logos are trademarks of 11 bit studios S.A. All rights reserved.

装甲列車に乗って、兵士たちを故郷に戻すリアルタイムストラテジー

・タイトル：Last Train Home

・割引率：15％

・価格：4394円（12月6日まで）

・メーカー：THQ Nordic

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1469610/Last_Train_Home/

Last Train Home © 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Ashborne Games s.r.o.. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

焼肉を思う存分焼ける！ オンライン対戦やタイムアタックも楽しめるシミュレーター

・タイトル：焼肉シミュレーター

・割引率：42％

・価格：290円（12月6日まで）

・メーカー：SECRET CHARACTER／Flyhigh Works

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001570/_/

©SECRET CHARACTER