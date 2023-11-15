ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月15日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

RPG『二ノ国 白き聖灰の女王』をさらにグレードアップしたリマスター版

・タイトル：Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

・割引率：85％

・価格：907円（11月21日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント（レベルファイブ）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/798460/Ni_no_Kuni_Wrath_of_the_White_Witch_Remastered/

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch™ Remastered & ©2019 LEVEL-5 Inc.

宇宙ステーションを舞台にしたサバイバルホラー要素が強めなファーストパーソンシューティング

・タイトル：Prey

・割引率：90％

・価格：330円（11月22日まで）

・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/480490/Prey/

© 2017 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Developed in association with Arkane Studios. Prey, Arkane, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

歴史上の文明をモチーフにした人気リアルタイムストラテジーシリーズの第4弾

・タイトル：Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

・割引率：50％

・価格：2145円（11月17日まで）

・メーカー：Xbox Game Studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466860/Age_of_Empires_IV_Anniversary_Edition/

Copyright 2021 Microsoft Studios. All Rights Reserved. Age of Empires IV is a registered trademark of the Microsoft group of companies.

「ロックマンエグゼ」のナンバリングタイトルすべてが楽しめるコレクション作！

・タイトル：ロックマンエグゼ アドバンスドコレクション（VOL.1 + VOL.2）

・割引率：34％

・価格：3953円（11月22日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/821963/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

モフモフ系ミュータントの主人公が文明崩壊後の世界を冒険するオープンワールド・アクションRPG

・タイトル：BIOMUTANT

・割引率：60％

・価格：2068円（11月21日まで）

・メーカー：THQ Nordic

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/597820/BIOMUTANT/

© 2021 THQ Nordic AB & Experiment 101 AB. Developed by Experiment 101 AB. THQ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.