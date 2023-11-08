  • Facebookアイコン
84％オフと『Mass Effect Legendary Edition』がお買い得！BioWare制作のSFアクションRPG【Steam今週のセール情報】
TVアニメ版も完結！ゲーム版『進撃の巨人2』が50％オフ

2023年11月08日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月8日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『マス エフェクト』シリーズ3部作を1本にまとめたリマスター作！

タイトル：Mass Effect Legendary Edition
割引率：84％
価格：1392円（11月10日まで）
メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1328670/Mass_Effect_Legendary_Edition/

©2020 Electronic Arts Inc.

産業革命時代を舞台に、キミだけの新しい世界を作り上げよう！

タイトル：Anno 1800
割引率：75％
価格：1980円（11月10日まで）
メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/916440/Anno_1800/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Anno 1800, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Anno, Blue Byte and the Blue Byte logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft GmbH in the US and/or other countries.

TVアニメの完結編が放映され話題の「進撃の巨人」のアクションゲーム第2弾！

タイトル：進撃の巨人2 -Final Battle-
割引率：50％
価格：4290円（11月14日まで）
メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/601050/_/

©Hajime Isayama,Kodansha/"ATTACK ON TITAN"Production Committee. All Rights Reserved.
©2018 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

2023年12月14日には続編の『グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス：ライジング』が発売！

タイトル：グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス
割引率：80％
価格：435円（11月9日まで）
メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA（Cygames）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1090630/_/

© Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.

ラチェットたちと一緒に次元を超えた冒険を楽しもう！ シリーズ初のPC版タイトル

タイトル：ラチェット＆クランク パラレル・トラブル
割引率：20％
価格：6072円（11月10日まで）
メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテイメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1895880/_/

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed and created by Insomniac Games, Inc. PC version by Nixxes Software BV. Ratchet & Clank and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Insomniac Games is a trademark of Insomniac Games, Inc.

