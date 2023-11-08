ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月8日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

『マス エフェクト』シリーズ3部作を1本にまとめたリマスター作！

・タイトル：Mass Effect Legendary Edition

・割引率：84％

・価格：1392円（11月10日まで）

・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1328670/Mass_Effect_Legendary_Edition/

©2020 Electronic Arts Inc.

産業革命時代を舞台に、キミだけの新しい世界を作り上げよう！

・タイトル：Anno 1800

・割引率：75％

・価格：1980円（11月10日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/916440/Anno_1800/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Anno 1800, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Anno, Blue Byte and the Blue Byte logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft GmbH in the US and/or other countries.

TVアニメの完結編が放映され話題の「進撃の巨人」のアクションゲーム第2弾！

・タイトル：進撃の巨人2 -Final Battle-

・割引率：50％

・価格：4290円（11月14日まで）

・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/601050/_/

©Hajime Isayama,Kodansha/"ATTACK ON TITAN"Production Committee. All Rights Reserved.

©2018 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

2023年12月14日には続編の『グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス：ライジング』が発売！

・タイトル：グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス

・割引率：80％

・価格：435円（11月9日まで）

・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA（Cygames）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090630/_/

© Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.

ラチェットたちと一緒に次元を超えた冒険を楽しもう！ シリーズ初のPC版タイトル

・タイトル：ラチェット＆クランク パラレル・トラブル

・割引率：20％

・価格：6072円（11月10日まで）

・メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテイメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1895880/_/

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed and created by Insomniac Games, Inc. PC version by Nixxes Software BV. Ratchet & Clank and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Insomniac Games is a trademark of Insomniac Games, Inc.