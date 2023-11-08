TVアニメ版も完結！ゲーム版『進撃の巨人2』が50％オフ
84％オフと『Mass Effect Legendary Edition』がお買い得！BioWare制作のSFアクションRPG【Steam今週のセール情報】
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月8日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
『マス エフェクト』シリーズ3部作を1本にまとめたリマスター作！
・タイトル：Mass Effect Legendary Edition
・割引率：84％
・価格：1392円（11月10日まで）
・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1328670/Mass_Effect_Legendary_Edition/
産業革命時代を舞台に、キミだけの新しい世界を作り上げよう！
・タイトル：Anno 1800
・割引率：75％
・価格：1980円（11月10日まで）
・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/916440/Anno_1800/
TVアニメの完結編が放映され話題の「進撃の巨人」のアクションゲーム第2弾！
・タイトル：進撃の巨人2 -Final Battle-
・割引率：50％
・価格：4290円（11月14日まで）
・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/601050/_/
2023年12月14日には続編の『グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス：ライジング』が発売！
・タイトル：グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス
・割引率：80％
・価格：435円（11月9日まで）
・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA（Cygames）
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090630/_/
ラチェットたちと一緒に次元を超えた冒険を楽しもう！ シリーズ初のPC版タイトル
・タイトル：ラチェット＆クランク パラレル・トラブル
・割引率：20％
・価格：6072円（11月10日まで）
・メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテイメント
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1895880/_/
