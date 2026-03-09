今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続きValveの基本プレイ無料の『カウンターストライク2』が1位！ 2位にはMega Critのデッキ構築型ローグライク第2弾『Slay the Spire 2』が、3位にはカプコンの『バイオハザード レクイエム』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、発売が迫ったカプコンの「モンスターハンター」のRPGシリーズ『モンスターハンターストーリーズ3 ～運命の双竜～』が6位に、VR空間でユーザー同士が交流できる基本プレイ無料の『VRChat』が8位に登場。

そのほか、ランキングの詳細は下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年3月9日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『カウンターストライク2（Counter-Strike 2）』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

2.『Slay the Spire 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Mega Crit

●発売中

●2800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2868840/Slay_the_Spire_2/

©2026 MegaCrit, LLC.

3.『バイオハザード レクイエム』

●カプコン

●発売中

●8990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3764200/BIOHAZARD_requiem/

©CAPCOM

4.『Marathon』

●Bungie

●発売中

●4480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3065800/Marathon/

© 2026 Bungie, Inc. All rights reserved. Marathon, the Marathon Logo, Bungie and the Bungie Logo are among the trademarks of Bungie, Inc.

5.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

6.『モンスターハンターストーリーズ3 ～運命の双竜～』

●カプコン

●2026年3月13日発売予定

●通常版：8990円

デラックスエディション：1万990円

プレミアムデラックスエディション：1万1990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2852190/3/

©CAPCOM

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

7.『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー』

●Cygames

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3564400/_/

© Cygames, Inc.

8.『グランド・セフト・オートV エンハンスト』

●ロックスター・ゲームス

●発売中

●2851円（3月20日まで56％オフ、以降は6480円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3240220/V/

Rockstar Games, Inc. 622 Broadway, New York, NY, 10012. © 2001–2025. Rockstar Games, Rockstar North, Grand Theft Auto, GTA Five, Grand Theft Auto Online, and R* Logo are marks/logos/copyrights of Take-Two Interactive. Dolby and the double-D symbol are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. © 1999-2004 Dolby Laboratories. Separate cables may be required for HDTV and Dolby Digital; sold separately. Uses Bink Video. © 1997–2022 by Epic Games Tools, LLC. This game includes Autodesk Scaleform™ software, © 2013 Autodesk, Inc. The ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other marks and trademarks are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



Purchase grants a license to the digital product subject to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy in game and at https://www.rockstargames.com/legal and https://www.rockstargames.com/privacy. Some features may require Rockstar Games account registration (minimum age varies) and/or internet connection. Rockstar Games does not guarantee the availability of online features, such as in-game purchases, or downloadable content, at any time including at launch. Additional bonus content may require single-use serial code or additional fees. Rockstar Games account and bonus content are non-transferrable. Rockstar Games reserves the right to modify or discontinue the availability of any game features as provided under the Terms of Service. Violation of the Terms of Service, Code of Conduct, or other policies may result in restriction or termination of access to game or online account. For info, customer service, and tech support, visit www.rockstar.com/support. The content of this videogame is purely fictional, and is not intended to represent or depict any actual event, person, or entity; any similarities to real-world places, people, or entities is coincidental and does not imply any third-party sponsorship or endorsement of game content. The makers and publishers of this videogame do not in any way endorse or condone engaging in any conduct depicted in this videogame.

9.『VRChat』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●VRChat

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/438100/VRChat/

© VRChat Inc.

10.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●4990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM