ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月7日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

ロックマンXの「if」の世界で、横スクロールアクションをトコトン楽しもう！

・タイトル：ロックマンX DiVE オフライン

・割引率：84％

・価格：478円（2026年1月14日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2183650/X_DiVE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2020, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

今年30周年を迎えるジュブナイルRPGシリーズの第5弾！

・タイトル：ペルソナ５ ザ・ロイヤル

・割引率：70％

・価格：2303円（2026年1月13日まで）

・メーカー：セガ（アトラス）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/5/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 ROYAL are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

どんな国家を築くかはプレイヤー次第！ 独裁国家運営シミュレーションゲーム

・タイトル：トロピコ6

・割引率：70％

・価格：1499円（2026年1月13日まで）

・メーカー：Kalypso Media

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/492720/Tropico_6/

Copyright © 2019 Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Tropico is a registered trade mark of Kalypso Media Group GmbH. All rights reserved. Published by Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Developed by Limbic Entertainment. All other logos, copyrights and trademarks are property of their respective owners. Unreal ® Engine, Copyright © 1998-2019, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Unreal ® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

未知なるアマゾン・ジャングルの極限環境を舞台にしたオープンワールドのサバイバルSLG！

・タイトル：グリーンヘル（Green Hell）

・割引率：90％

・価格：280円（2026年1月20日まで）

・メーカー：Creepy Jar

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/815370/Green_Hell/

©2017-2025 Creepy Jar S.A., Warsaw, Poland. All rights reserved. Green Hell® and Creepy Jar® are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Creepy Jar S.A. in the EU, US and/or other countries. All rights reserved. Unless otherwise indicated, Green Hell game is copyrighted by Creepy Jar S.A. Published and distributed by Creepy Jar S.A. through electronic platforms. The game uses the Unity® Engine, copyright 2005-2023 Unity Technologies. Unity® is a registered trademark of Unity Technologies. No part of the game may be used for any purpose other than indicated in the End User License Agreement – EULA (https://greenhell-game.com/eula/). Therefore, reproduction, modification, storage in a retrieval system or retransmission, in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical or otherwise, for any purpose other than indicated in the EULA, is strictly prohibited without prior written permission. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

壊滅した地球で巨大生物を迎え撃て！ 人気の「EDF」シリーズナンバリング最新作

・タイトル：地球防衛軍6

・割引率：56％

・価格：3951円（2026年1月13日まで）

・メーカー：ディースリー・パブリッシャー

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291060/6/

©2024 SANDLOT ©2024 D3PUBLISHER